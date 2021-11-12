"Worst performance": Kyle Rittenhouse trolled as on-stand crying video goes viral

Kyle Rittenhouse started to cry inconsolably during his testimony on November 11, forcing the judge to call for a 10-minute break. Rittenhouse's reaction has left the internet divided. A major portion of the public have slammed and trolled him, while others have rushed to take his side.

However, there has been a conspiracy theory that Rittenhouse was acting to earn sympathy from the jury. The trial is currently grabbing attention all over the US, and Judge Bruce Schroeder has been criticized for reportedly supporting the defense.

Dr. Patriot Walmerk MD @BlumpkinHaver As for the crying, Kyle Rittenhouse put on the worst performance I’ve seen. It was Eastenders level of acting. As for the crying, Kyle Rittenhouse put on the worst performance I’ve seen. It was Eastenders level of acting.

Alex 🆔🥔 @TheMysterE15 My own kids can put on a better performance at crying than #KyleRittenhouse . He almost hyperventilated himself. My own kids can put on a better performance at crying than #KyleRittenhouse. He almost hyperventilated himself.

chris calabrese @chris_calabrese I'm very upset with Kyle Rittenhouse for co-opting my only personality trait (crying a lot) I'm very upset with Kyle Rittenhouse for co-opting my only personality trait (crying a lot)

Mad? @GrabbingDicks @benshapiro Sadly, he’s right. While Kyle was “crying” he stopped for a sec, looked at the judge to see if the judge was seeing him “cry”. KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS A FRAUD AND A LAIR @benshapiro Sadly, he’s right. While Kyle was “crying” he stopped for a sec, looked at the judge to see if the judge was seeing him “cry”. KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS A FRAUD AND A LAIR

Kyle Rittenhouse began crying and could not speak anymore while elaborating on the time before he shot and killed Rosenbaum on August 25. The judge immediately halted the proceedings and gave Rittenhouse a 10-minute break.

Basketball stalwart LeBron James has also criticized the act on Twitter and accused him of putting on a show. James said that there were no tears in Rittenhouse’s eyes and he could not see one. The hearing also featured a lot of drama where the judge did not approve of the way the prosecutors were questioning Rittenhouse.

Crimes committed by Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his trial to begin for the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 10, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin (Image via Getty Images)

Following the shooting of Jacob Blake by cops in August 2020, Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured another in the arm while confronting them at two places. The 18-year-old was armed with an AR-15 style rifle, and the injured man was armed with a handgun.

Rittenhouse mentioned that he was in place to save a car dealership from being vandalized and provide medical aid. He was chased by a group alongside Joseph Rosenbaum. They fired a shot in the air, and a witness said that while Rosenbaum jumped at Rittenhouse, the latter fired four times at Rosenbaum, and he died.

In the second place, Rittenhouse tripped while running and he fired at the man who kicked him. Protestors surrounded Rittenhouse after the shooting, and a man named Anthony Huber hit Kyle with a skateboard and fought to take control of the rifle. However, Rittenhouse shot and killed Huber.

Another resident, Gaige Grosskreutz, went towards Rittenhouse with a handgun. Grosskreutz was shot by Rittenhouse and his right bicep was injured.

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested and charged with multiple homicides and possession of a firearm. A 19-year-old was also arrested for providing Rittenhouse with a rifle. Kyle’s attorneys said that he did everything in self-defense and the reaction towards the incident was mixed. The trial for Rittenhouse started on November 1, 2021, in Kenosha.

