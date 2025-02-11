"Worth billions and nobody recognizes him" — Netizens react to Tim Cook & Odell Beckham eating Po’boys in New Orleans during Super Bowl

The internet features multiple videos of Apple CEO Tim Cook and American footballer Odell Beckham Jr eating Po' boys in New Orleans during the Super Bowl wherein some of the people recognize Odell and shake hands with him. However, Tim Cook makes his way to the table as nobody recognizes him.

Videos of this instance have gone viral on platforms like X and netizens were quick to express their opinions on the same. Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:

"Worth billions and nobody recognizes him"

Expand Tweet

"Is it just me or does Tim Cook seem like the least exciting billionaire to hang out with?" an X user commented

"Tim Cook and Odell Beckham Jr. enjoying po’boys in New Orleans—now that’s a Super Bowl combo!" another X user mentioned

"Bet Tim’s explaining the iPhone’s design philosophy, and Odell’s just like, “Cool, but have you tried the hot sauce? ” Po’boys really do bring people together." an internet user stated

"this is the last duo i thought would ever get together in 2025" another internet user said

Additionally, some internet users mentioned that Tim Cook and Odell Beckham hanging out together was something they didn't expect:

"This is a collab we didn’t expect" an X user tweeted

"I believe this was Martin Luther King dream" a netizen commented

"An unlikely duo but hey" another netizen mentioned

"It was all capped by a fantastic game and halftime show": Tim Cook mentions in tweet concerning Super Bowl

In addition to grabbing a bite alongside Odell Beckham at Po' Boys, the Apple CEO visited Apple employees at the Lakeside Shopping Center with Apple's retail chief, Deirdre O'Brien.

After their visit, O'Brien took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their visit to the Apple store and mentioned that she loved visiting it alongside Tim and spending time with the amazing team.

The Apple retail chief added that she appreciated the energy, enthusiasm, and dedication, that employees at Lakeside Shopping Center display toward customers.

Additionally, before the game began, the Apple CEO witnessed the NFL Host Committee's parade featuring a sponsored Apple Music-themed carnival ground. Young artists from Arts New Orleans designed the ground using Apple Pencils and iPads.

Expand Tweet

On February 10, 2025, Tim Cook took to X to summarize his weekend in New Orleans and tweeted:

"Spent an amazing weekend in New Orleans with students, team members, athletes, and some of the most impactful artists making music today. And it was all capped by a fantastic game and halftime show! Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles!"

According to a report by The Economic Times dated February 10,2025, the Apple CEO was spotted experiencing the famous nightlife of New Orleans alongside DJ Khaled. In videos of the same, Tim is seen hanging out with the artist as Khaled performed on a balcony near Bourbon Street.

In other news, while Tim was seen enjoying the Super Bowl weekend, Apple came under scrutiny for a lawsuit accusing iPhone feature Siri for eavesdropping.

According to a report by AP News dated January 3, 2025, Apple has agreed to pay $95 million to settle the lawsuit. The company also clarified that Siri's data was never used to build marketing profiles and wasn't sold to anyone either.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback