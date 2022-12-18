Wrapped Up in Love cast list: Brittany Bristow and Olivier Renaud star in Lifetime's Christmas movie

Wrapped Up in Love is a brand new addition to Lifetime Network's exciting list of Holiday movies. The movie is all set to arrive exclusively on Lifetime this Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

As per the official synopsis for Wrapped Up in Love, released by Lifetime Network:

"Ashley Mackenzie has always been the preeminent “Christmas Queen” in town. From making hand-crafted decorations for the office to hosting the town’s annual Christmas sweater competition, she loves everything about the holiday…that is, until she meets her match in Ben Williams."

A poster for Wrapped Up in Love (Image Via IMDb)

The official synopsis further reads:

"Ben is the devilishly handsome new guy in town who loves Christmas just as much as she does and unwittingly begins to steal her thunder. But as Ashley begins to feel like Ben is taking Christmas away from her, she is reminded of the true spirit of the holiday, and she joins forces with him to make this Christmas even more meaningful."

Timothy Kuryak has acted as the writer for the movie, while Michelle Ouellet has served as the director.

Wrapped Up in Love cast: Connie Wang stars alongside Brittany Bristow and Olivier Renaud

Brittany Bristow as Ashley

Well-known and beloved Canadian actress Brittany Bristow will be seen playing the lead role of Ashley in the brand new Lifetime Christmas movie, Wrapped Up in Love.

The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Ruby in the 2022 movie The Story of Love, Brooke Miller in the 2019 movie Holiday Date, Jessica in the 2018 movie Christmas at the Palace, and Carrie in the 2015 movie A Dangerous Arrangement.

Brittany Bristow has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV series, including Hudson & Rex, Rising Suns, Home for a Royal Heart, Love in Whitbrooke, A Tail of Love, Killer High, and more.

Olivier Renaud as Ben

Highly talented actor Olivier Renaud is all set to portray the lead role of Ben in Lifetime's Wrapped Up in Love.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Lucas Blade in the 2021 movie Christmas on 5th Avenue, Christopher in the 2020 TV series The Wedding Planners, and Brad in the 2020 movie A Christmas Exchange.

Olivier Renaud has also been a part of several other well-known TV series and movies, including Christmas at Maple Creek, Astrid and Lilly Save the World, Christmas on the Slopes, Midnight at the Magnolia, Fear Thy Neighbor, A Favor for Jerry, Cruel Children and more.

Connie Wang as Iris

Critically acclaimed actress Connie Wang will be seen playing the significant role of Iris in Lifetime Network's Wrapped Up in Love.

The actress is best known for portraying the character Deanna in the popular 2020 TV series The Boys, Gilly in the 2022 movie A Priceless Love, Jane in the 2018 TV series Second Jen, and Sylvie in the 2022 movie All I Didn't Want for Christmas.

Connie Wang has also been a part of several other noteworthy TV series and movies, including Tokens, Ghosts of Christmas Past, Poor Lucky Rich Boy, Odd Squad, Stealing School, and several others.

Other cast members who will portray key supporting roles in the movie include:

Derick Agyemang

Tara Joshi

Arcade Riley

Nancy Palk

Art Hindle

Don't forget to catch Wrapped Up in Love, which will air exclusively on Lifetime Network on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

