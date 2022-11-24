Written In the Stars Season 1 cast list: Meet the three astrologers

Written in the Stars is set to premiere on Dicovery+ this Saturday, November 27.

In a world that is becoming increasingly reliant on dating apps when it comes to finding love, Written in the Stars is a social experiment that will feature three astrologers - all experts in reading charts - helping to find matches for the 12 singles appearing on the show.

The three astrologers are Colin Bedell, Michele Knight, and Francesca Oddie.

Discovery’s official synopsis of the show states:

"Written in the Stars is a sizzling new reality/dating series which puts contestants’ love lives in the hands of the world’s top astrologers. In this audacious social experiment, 12 single strangers, all desperate to find love and each representing one of the 12 signs of the zodiac, arrive at a mysterious villa in Greece to find they have been matched with someone in the group."

Who are the astrologers set to appear in Written in the Stars?

Francesca Oddie

On her official website, Francesca writes that she first discovered the word "Sagittarius" when she was just four or five years old:

"Sagittarius meant something to me. I walked over to the little crib, picked it up and observed it from every angle. The strangest sensation of moving through a vortex of darkness flecked with lights surrounded me. This word meant something to me and the earth moved."

The Written in the Stars cast member has a diploma in Chirology (palm reading) from the London School of Astrology. She has also studied Numerology, Foundational Tarot, and Angel Energy Healing from The College of Psychic studies.

The astrologer has previously worked with SoHo House, Crabtree & Evelyn, Lulu Lemon, and other such well-known brands. She has also been featured in The Daily Mail, ELLE, Women’s Health, and many other publications.

Michele Knight

Michele is an astrologer, a psychic, a broadcaster, and a TV personality. Her autobiography, Born with a set of Tarot Cards in my hands, was a Sunday Times Best Seller, and chronicled her growing years with a “wild Italian psychic mother.”

The Written in the Stars cast member has a huge following on YouTube and was voted UK’s Favorite Female Psychic for several years by Soul and Spirit.

On her official website, Michele writes:

"The last thing in the world I wanted to do was follow in my mother’s footsteps, yet I ended up working as a professional psychic from my teens. I wanted to bring psychics into the 21st century and to show people how to use their own abilities to empower and transform their lives."

Colin Bedell

A queer Gemini Twin from Long Island, New York, Colin is best known for his website QueerCormos. As per his author bio on Simon and Schuster, he developed the website to "explore queer identities and issues through the lens of universal spiritual themes and astrology."

The Written in the Stars cast member writes weekly horoscopes for Cosmopolitan and is the author of three other books including Queer Cosmos: The Astrology of Queer Identities & Relationships, Gemini, and A Little Bit of Astrology, which is his best-seller.

Written in the Stars is set to premiere on November 27 on Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes