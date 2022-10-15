November issue of Elle features all six ambassadors of Chanel

Six internationally acclaimed superstars from the Korean entertainment industry, all ambassadors of the luxury brand Chanel, will lead the November edition of Elle Korea. This special edition celebrates the 30th anniversary of the magazine.

The six ambassadors are BIGBANG's G-Dragon, Train to Busan's star Gong Yoo, BLACKPINK's idol Jennie, Goblin actress Kim Go-Eun, Itaewon Class's lead Park Seo-Joon and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Ju's beloved character Lee Sung-Kyung.

Elle is a global lifestyle magazine focusing on fashion, beauty, health, and entertainment. Elle is widely regarded as the largest fashion publication in the world, with 46 worldwide editions published in more than 60 countries.

ELLE Korea's November edition will feature a dazzling list of stars

Over the course of its history, ELLE Korea has given Korean netizens access to some of the most spectacular photoshoots featuring popular celebrities in the country. This month is particularly significant for the company as they will be celebrating their 30th anniversary in a grand fashion.

The six idols who will feature in these special editions are detailed below:

1) BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

Back in 2017, G-Dragon was made the brand ambassador of Chanel. He has gone on to fulfill his responsibilities as the face of the company in the world of Korean fashion. In the last five years as the face of Chanel, G-Dragon has demonstrated his authentic sense of style and heritage as a "Fashion King" at both domestic and international levels.

2) Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo, following the sensational success of Goblin, was chosen as the ambassador of Chanel in 2021. The internationally acclaimed actor was chosen to represent the brand's luxury items like jewelry and watches.

3) BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie, since her debut, has showcased her talent through several major labels, including Chanel. Jennie has been the ideal representative of Chanel for the brand's international events.

4) Kim Go-Eun

Representing Chanel in 2019, Kim Go-Eun was a natural choice as an ambassador. The actress consistently turns heads with her striking appearance and magnetic personality in photo campaigns and international events.

5) Park Seo-Joon

Park Seo-Joon, Itaewon Class's actor, was a brand ambassador for Chanel's cosmetics line and was especially associated with the company's signature fragrance. He has consistently impressed fans with stunning photos that capture the timeless elegance of Chanel.

6) Lee Sung-Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung, a celebrity who has won the hearts of many fans across the globe, has also created a strong impression in her capacity as a Chanel brand ambassador. Her one-of-a-kind charm made her the perfect representative of Chanel Beauty.

The latest edition of ELLE was lensed by renowned fashion photographer Hong Jang-Hyun.

