Wu-Tang Clan and Nas NY State of Mind Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Wu-Tang Clan, a hip-pop group from Staten Island, and rapper Nas are colloborating on a tour. The two artists announced on February 27 their NY State of Mind 2023 tour, scheduled to be held from May 9 to October 22 this year. The announcement was made via a post on the official Instagram page of the hip-pop group.

General Tickets for North American and European shows will be available from March 3. Live Nation Presale is available from March 1 at 10 am local time to March 3 at 10 pm. Tickets are priced between $99-$526 plus processing fees.

General Tickets for Australian and New Zealander shows will be available from March 6 at 10 pm ET and are priced at $326 plus processing fees. Vodafone Presale will be available from March 1.

Tickets and presales for all the shows on the tour are available from www.ticketmaster.com, www.viaggo.com, as well as www.livenation.com

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will be collaborating for a second time

The 2023 NY State of Mind tour will be the second consecutive collaboration between the two artists, with the first NY State of Mind tour, named after the rapper's track of the same name, being held in 2022.

The full list of dates and venues is given below:

May 9, 2023 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

May 12, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

May 13, 2023 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

May 14, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

June 2, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena

June 3, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

June 5, 2023 – Berlin, Denmark at Parkbuhne Wuhlheide

June 6, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

June 7, 2023 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

June 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

June 12, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

June 13, 2023 – London, UK at The O2

September 20, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

September 22, 2023 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live

September 23, 2023 – Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

September 24, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 26, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

September 27, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

September 29, 2023 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

October 1, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

October 2, 2023 – Laval, Quebec at Place Bell

October 4, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

October 7, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

October 8, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

October 10, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre

October 13, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

October 14, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

October 16, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

October 17, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

October 18, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 22, 2023 – Highland, California at Yaamava Theatre

More about Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan was formed as a collaboration between rapper RZA and artists GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Ol' Dirty Bastard in 1992. Wu-Tang Clan released their debut studio album, , Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), in 1993. It received critical acclaim upon release, peaking at number 41 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Wu-Tang Clan released their second album, Wu-Tang Forever, in 1997, which debuted as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 612,000 copies within the first week of its release.

Following their second album, Wu-Tang Clan released a third album, The W, in 2001, before several issues forced the group on hiatus. The group returned to the music scene in 2011, with the release of A Better Tomorrow.

Poll : 0 votes