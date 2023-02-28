Wu-Tang Clan and Nas NY State of Mind Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Wu-Tang Clan, a hip-pop group from Staten Island, and rapper Nas are colloborating on a tour. The two artists announced on February 27 their NY State of Mind 2023 tour, scheduled to be held from May 9 to October 22 this year. The announcement was made via a post on the official Instagram page of the hip-pop group.
General Tickets for North American and European shows will be available from March 3. Live Nation Presale is available from March 1 at 10 am local time to March 3 at 10 pm. Tickets are priced between $99-$526 plus processing fees.
General Tickets for Australian and New Zealander shows will be available from March 6 at 10 pm ET and are priced at $326 plus processing fees. Vodafone Presale will be available from March 1.
Tickets and presales for all the shows on the tour are available from www.ticketmaster.com, www.viaggo.com, as well as www.livenation.com
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas will be collaborating for a second time
The 2023 NY State of Mind tour will be the second consecutive collaboration between the two artists, with the first NY State of Mind tour, named after the rapper's track of the same name, being held in 2022.
The full list of dates and venues is given below:
- May 9, 2023 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena
- May 12, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- May 13, 2023 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- May 14, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- June 2, 2023 – Stockholm, Sweden at Avicii Arena
- June 3, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena
- June 5, 2023 – Berlin, Denmark at Parkbuhne Wuhlheide
- June 6, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- June 7, 2023 – Paris, France at Accor Arena
- June 9, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
- June 12, 2023 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro
- June 13, 2023 – London, UK at The O2
- September 20, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- September 22, 2023 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live
- September 23, 2023 – Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place
- September 24, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
- September 26, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- September 27, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- September 29, 2023 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
- October 1, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- October 2, 2023 – Laval, Quebec at Place Bell
- October 4, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center
- October 7, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
- October 8, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- October 10, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at Canada Life Centre
- October 13, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place
- October 14, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome
- October 16, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- October 17, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- October 18, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- October 22, 2023 – Highland, California at Yaamava Theatre
More about Wu-Tang Clan
Wu-Tang Clan was formed as a collaboration between rapper RZA and artists GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Ol' Dirty Bastard in 1992. Wu-Tang Clan released their debut studio album, , Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), in 1993. It received critical acclaim upon release, peaking at number 41 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Wu-Tang Clan released their second album, Wu-Tang Forever, in 1997, which debuted as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 612,000 copies within the first week of its release.
Following their second album, Wu-Tang Clan released a third album, The W, in 2001, before several issues forced the group on hiatus. The group returned to the music scene in 2011, with the release of A Better Tomorrow.