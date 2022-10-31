“Xavier Woods absolutely DOMINATING”: Fans cheer WWE Superstar in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune 

ABC's Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returned with an all-new episode on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The famed reality TV series featured three new celebrities who were playing for a charity of their own.

Amongst them, viewers were mostly cheering for WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (Austin Creed), who brought his A-game to the table.

Doric Sam @doricsam83 🏾 Yo does anybody see Xavier Woods absolutely DOMINATING #CelebrityWheelOfFortune right now?! Lmao Yo does anybody see Xavier Woods absolutely DOMINATING #CelebrityWheelOfFortune right now?! Lmao 👏🏾 https://t.co/gS7i5SaU9O

Season 3 episode 7 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune featured three celebrities who gave their best. They were none other than Kate Flannery, Steve Agee, and Austin Creed. Austin played for Gamers Outreach, Steve played for Make a Wish and Kate's choice of charity was Philabundance.

While fans were excited to see their favorite reality TV game series back with a new episode, they were more excited to see WWE star Xavier Woods aka Austin Creed on the show.

Right from the start of the episode, Austin kept his spirits high and was enthusiastic throughout the game. Despite going bankrupt early on, he also made the most guesses and banked $28,000 for his charity in the first round.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Austin was dominating the game show this week. Many also shared that they were rooting for the WWE Superstar to make the most for his choice of charity.

What happened this week on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?

Although Austin managed to answer most of the questions and win $28,000 for the charity of his choice during the first round, he didn't make it through the bonus round.

After spinning the wheel and landing it on $75,000, Austin wasn't able to complete the puzzle and ran out of time. But lucky for him, he still had another round to play and make it to the bonus round again.

In the second round, Austin managed to get a million-dollar wedge and he also dominated the entire round once again. This way, he found himself entering the bonus round for the second time.

This time the wheel landed on $50,000. Even after choosing three consonants and one vowel, he was still unable to beat time and figure out the puzzle.

Austin Creed @AustinCreedWins Now that my @celebritywof show is over, let me tell you the big news! We’re looking for @wwe Superfans to spin the wheel. I want you to partner with me or your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune! Watch the video then go here wheeloffortune.com/WWE @WheelOfFortune Now that my @celebritywof show is over, let me tell you the big news! We’re looking for @wwe Superfans to spin the wheel. I want you to partner with me or your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune! Watch the video then go here wheeloffortune.com/WWE @WheelOfFortune https://t.co/SYw7u9FLQR

The winning word turned out to be 'Overthinking it'. Although he didn't win the bonus round, Austin walked out by winning the most money of the night.

Overall, he won $96,350 for his charity, Gamers Outreach. The charity that Austin chose helps kids in hospitals by giving them video games to keep them occupied.

Next week when Celebrity Wheel of Fortune returns, three new celebrities will arrive and play for a charity of their choice. They are none other than Jamie Camil, Michael Rapaport, and June Diane Raphael.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs every Sunday at 9 pm ET only on ABC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

