The American foam clogs expert and collaborative powerhouse, Crocs, recently partnered with a renowned Japanese label XLarge to present their joint take on the former's iconic Classic Clogs. The duo created a design that will be exclusive to Japan. The most recent pair is designed with khaki and camouflage patterns and features new jibbitzs.

The recently revealed XLarge x Crocs Classic Clog is slated to hit the footwear market later this month on June 24th, 2023, via Calif. After that, on June 27, 2023, the product will be released to the general public through the Crocs Japan online store. These collab pieces will be offered with a retail price tag of 11,000 JPY (around $77 USD) for each pair.

XLarge x Crocs Classic Clogs are embellished with 11 new Jibbitz designs

Here's another closer look at the upcoming foam clog designs (Image via Instagram/@xlargejp)

In 1991, XLARGE, an innovator of Los Angeles streetwear culture, opened a boutique on Vermont Street in the Los Feliz district of Los Angeles. The store, which was established by Eli Boner and Adam Silverman, catered to their broad neighborhood and was rapidly adopted by celebrities such as Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Spike Jonez, and Chloe Sevigny.

The XLARGE apparel brand reflected the setting and the Los Angeles lifestyle. Workwear, antique, and club scene aesthetics, as well as mid-century design, skateboarding, and music influences, shaped the company.

The fashion label is known for its iconic Gorilla logo and continues to impact generations of streetwear culture around the world. For the unfamiliar, XLarge is not new to sneaker or footwear collaborations. In the past, the brand has teamed up with many big companies, including Adidas Originals, Vans, Clarks, Converse, and more, to offer the world their joint takes on numerous renowned silhouettes of respective brands.

if awsten doesn't pick up this Crocs x xlarge collab......

XLARGE is presently regarded as a legacy streetwear business, having been one of the pioneers of subculture in LA. They are the epitome of comprehensive street culture, both then and now, and were among the first to copy its essence onto clothing. Now based in Japan, they've collaborated with Crocs on a new take on the Classic Clogs.

The latest 11-piece set includes iconographies that highlight XLARGE's origins, including the Original Gorilla branding, "91," their foundation year, and numerous graffiti-inspired patterns.

Keep a watch out for the XLarge x Crocs Classic Clog from the collaboration, which will be available for purchase in the coming days. Those who are worried about losing the launch can sign up for regular updates on the partnering brands' official websites.

In addition to the aforementioned XLarge partnership, the clog genius has recently collaborated with many other prominent brands such as Salehe Bembury, Marvel, Bodega, and MCM for their fresh and intriguing twists on the Classic Clogs.

Crocs has also collaborated with the worldwide recognized taco food business, Taco Bell, to offer their joint everyday wear slides in a purple and black-themed gradient.

All of the mentioned joint foam clogs were offered via the online as well as offline locations of the footwear brand, alongside a few other associated retail shops.

