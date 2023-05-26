Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale) recap: Why was Natalie chosen as the leader? 

Yellowjackets season 2 has come to a horrific ending as fans are still trying to contemplate the tragedy they just witnessed. The show revolves the exploits of a fictional group of teenagers involved in a plane crash in the 90s and the extreme measures they took to survive the accident. This episode, titled Storytelling, was directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Ameni Rozsa.

The official synopsis of the episode read as:

"Heavy is the head that wears the antler crown is a lesson you don’t learn until much later in life… if you ever even learn it at all. Everything’s about to get really wild(erness)."

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 saw the group deciding on a leader amongst themselves. While they concluded that it should be Natalie since she had escaped the Queen of Hearts game, Sauna believed that she deserved to be the leader.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale) recap: Who was killed in the sacrificial ritual?

The episode began exactly where the previous episode ended with Javi's corpse hanging from a tree branch. It looked like except for his brother Travis, nobody regretted his death. While Lottie too was horrified with what had happened, Misty said that Javi's death was all because of the former.

The group then carefully began dissecting Javi's body for their consumption. When Ben returned from his walk, he realized what had happened in his absence. He had discovered a hiding hole under a tree and wanted to take Natalie there to survive the cruel winter together.

The group then finally sat to consume Javi's remains. Lottie finally reappeared for the first time since she had received a brutal beating from Shauna. While the rest of them tried to hug her, she was still showing signs of trauma. The group was to decide on a leader. While they collectively agreed that it was supposed to be Natalie because she had beaten the queen-of-hearts game, Shauna believed that she was the real leader.

Later that night, their cabin caught fire. Even though everyone managed to escape, the structure perished completely. There was a chance that the fire was created by none other than Ben.

Back in the present, the group was discussing the ritual sacrifice Lottie had proposed in the previous episode; everyone was worried about her murderous intentions. The time of the ritual finally arrived and Shauna got the Queen of Hearts card. When she began running for her life, her daughter Callie showed up and saved her. Between all the chaos, a syringe filled with phenobarbital got injected into Natalie; viewers got to know later that Misty had bought it to kill Lisa.

Natalie passed away and the cops arrived and collected her body. The entire group, which was in shock, was seen grieving the loss of their friend.

Yellowjackets synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Yellowjackets reads as:

"Yellowjackets" tells the narrative of a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they have attempted to piece back together. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher and Sammi Hanratty star as the teenagers, while Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis portray their adult counterparts as they reveal the truth about their survival 25 years later."

Yellowjackets was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson; tt first aired on November 14, 2021.

Poll : 0 votes