Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 (finale) on Showtime: Release date, plot, and more

Yellowjackets is all set to return for one last time in its sophomore turn, bringing another set of intriguing storylines to either a conclusion or a new beginning. Much like the previous season of the thriller, this season has built an intricate web of storylines, with things suddenly turning much darker in the past couple of episodes.

The second season managed to bring back all the things that fans found intriguing and even added several layers to it, including the mystery of the cannibalistic rituals teased in the first episode.

Titled Storytelling, the upcoming season finale of Yellowjackets will premiere on May 28, 2023, at 9:00 pm EST on Showtime. However, it will be available on demand on Friday, May 26, 2023. This episode was very well set up by the eighth episode of the show, titled It Chooses, which saw events escalate beyond reach for the girls in both the present and past timelines.

A promo for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 already hinted at some very dark occurrences and a probable return for the present-day women to the arms of the wilderness.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 9 promo: The formation of the ritual

One of the key concerns to have been established in the previous episode of Yellowjackets involved the slow movement toward the cannibalistic ritual that was teased earlier in the show. After the accidental formation of the exact rules, this episode will see the ritual in the present day.

It was already depicted how Lottie (Simone Kessell) served the girls many glasses of drinks, with one of the drinks poisoned. This finale will see them engage in the ritual for the first time in full flow. This episode will also deal with the aftermath of Javi's death. A glimpse into the upcoming segment shows Travis (Kevon Alves) eating something, and fans fear it could turn out to be quite traumatic to see Travis consuming the meat of his own brother to survive.

The cryptic synopsis for the upcoming episode of the show reads:

"Heavy is the head that wears the antler crown is a lesson you don’t learn until much later in life… if you ever even learn it at all. Everything’s about to get really wild(erness), and we’re so excited (so excited!) and so, so scared to find out who paid attention to what lessons and when. So, on the count of three, you may pick up your pencil, open your testing booklet, and start this finale exam. One… Two… Season finale."

The trailer also sees Misty (Samantha Hanratty) thrusting the responsibility of being the cult leader on Lottie. This episode may also explain how Lottie became the antler queen, which is one of the most talked-about aspects of the show so far.

Moreover, one of the most interesting elements in the promo sees a progress in the investigation involving Shauna (Melanie Lynskey). This episode could prove to be a key cog in the fate of Shauna and her husband. However, this is far from the end of the story. Yellowjackets is still miles away from unraveling the deep web of mysteries it has built, and it should be quite a few seasons before it is ultimately unveiled.

