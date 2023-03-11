YOB Tour ft Cave In and Pallbearer: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

American doom metal band YOB recently took to social media to announce their upcoming tour. The band is set to embark on a tour that will include appearances at three major music festivals.

The news has thrilled fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the group's return to the stage. The tour will be centered around YOB's appearances at the Modified Ghost Festival, Northwest Terror Fest, and Oblivion Access. The tour is set to kick off soon, with tickets set to go on sale on Friday, March 10 at noon Eastern time.

The tour begins on May 21 in Vancouver, BC, and will conclude on June 23 in Los Angeles, CA.

YOB @quantumyob We are thrilled to announce that this spring will be our first full US tour in four years! We are beyond excited that @cave_in_boston will be joining us for the first half and @pallbearerdoom for the second half. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12pm ET. We’ll see you soon! We are thrilled to announce that this spring will be our first full US tour in four years! We are beyond excited that @cave_in_boston will be joining us for the first half and @pallbearerdoom for the second half. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12pm ET. We’ll see you soon! https://t.co/5KfkY7kI79

The tour will also include two much-loved openers, Cave In and Pallbearer, and fans are excited to see them in action.

YOB Tour dates & venues

Here are the dates and venues for the band's 2023 tour:

May 21, 2023 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Modified Ghost 2023

May 25, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest

May 26, 2023 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

May 27, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

May 28, 2023 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater

May 30, 2023 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

May 31, 2023 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

Jun 1, 2023 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

July 1, 2023 - Little Rock, AR - Mutants Of The Monster Fest

Jun 3, 2023 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs

Jun 4, 2023 - Louisville, KY - Portal

Jun 6, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Jun 7, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

Jun 8, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

Jun 9, 2023 - PA - Underground Arts

Jun 10, 2023 - Boston, MA - Middle East (downstairs)

Jun 12, 2023 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

Jun 13, 2023 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

Jun 14, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

Jun 15, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall

Jun 16, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell) #

Jun 17, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

Jun 18, 2023 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival

Jun 19, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

Jun 21, 2023 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

Jun 22, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Jun 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Jun 24, 2023 - Oakland, CA, United States - Oakland Metro

YOB's latest studio album was released in June 2018

YOB are all set to perform for their audience after years (Image via Getty)

YOB is a doom metal band from Eugene, Oregon in the United States. The group consists of three members, including singer/guitarist Mike Scheidt, bassist Aaron Rieseberg, and drummer Travis Foster.

In June 2018, the band released their latest studio album, titled Our Raw Heart They. They are known for their powerful and intense live performances, and fans can't wait to see them in action during their tour soon.

Having been a prominent figure in the doom-metal scene for more than 20 years, YOB has amassed a loyal fanbase around America and worldwide as well. Successful album sales and packed tours have proven that the band is much-loved and fans are now eagerly waiting to get tickets for their tours in 2023.

