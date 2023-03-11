Create

YOB Tour ft Cave In and Pallbearer: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

By Aastik Bairagi
Modified Mar 11, 2023 21:39 IST
YOB
YOB Tour ft Cave In and Pallbearer. (Image via Getty)

American doom metal band YOB recently took to social media to announce their upcoming tour. The band is set to embark on a tour that will include appearances at three major music festivals.

The news has thrilled fans, who have been eagerly anticipating the group's return to the stage. The tour will be centered around YOB's appearances at the Modified Ghost Festival, Northwest Terror Fest, and Oblivion Access. The tour is set to kick off soon, with tickets set to go on sale on Friday, March 10 at noon Eastern time.

The tour begins on May 21 in Vancouver, BC, and will conclude on June 23 in Los Angeles, CA.

We are thrilled to announce that this spring will be our first full US tour in four years! We are beyond excited that @cave_in_boston will be joining us for the first half and @pallbearerdoom for the second half. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12pm ET. We’ll see you soon! https://t.co/5KfkY7kI79

The tour will also include two much-loved openers, Cave In and Pallbearer, and fans are excited to see them in action.

To buy tour tickets, fans can visit StubHub, which offers a guaranteed seamless purchase experience through its FanProtect program, so they can get tickets with more ease and comfort.

YOB Tour dates & venues

youtube-cover

Here are the dates and venues for the band's 2023 tour:

  • May 21, 2023 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - Modified Ghost 2023
  • May 25, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Northwest Terror Fest
  • May 26, 2023 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
  • May 27, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
  • May 28, 2023 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
  • May 30, 2023 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club
  • May 31, 2023 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
  • Jun 1, 2023 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck
  • July 1, 2023 - Little Rock, AR - Mutants Of The Monster Fest
  • Jun 3, 2023 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs
  • Jun 4, 2023 - Louisville, KY - Portal
  • Jun 6, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
  • Jun 7, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
  • Jun 8, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
  • Jun 9, 2023 - PA - Underground Arts
  • Jun 10, 2023 - Boston, MA - Middle East (downstairs)
  • Jun 12, 2023 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
  • Jun 13, 2023 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
  • Jun 14, 2023 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
  • Jun 15, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall
  • Jun 16, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell) #
  • Jun 17, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
  • Jun 18, 2023 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival
  • Jun 19, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
  • Jun 21, 2023 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
  • Jun 22, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
  • Jun 23, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
  • Jun 24, 2023 - Oakland, CA, United States - Oakland Metro

YOB's latest studio album was released in June 2018

YOB are all set to perform for their audience after years (Image via Getty)
YOB are all set to perform for their audience after years (Image via Getty)

YOB is a doom metal band from Eugene, Oregon in the United States. The group consists of three members, including singer/guitarist Mike Scheidt, bassist Aaron Rieseberg, and drummer Travis Foster.

In June 2018, the band released their latest studio album, titled Our Raw Heart They. They are known for their powerful and intense live performances, and fans can't wait to see them in action during their tour soon.

youtube-cover

Having been a prominent figure in the doom-metal scene for more than 20 years, YOB has amassed a loyal fanbase around America and worldwide as well. Successful album sales and packed tours have proven that the band is much-loved and fans are now eagerly waiting to get tickets for their tours in 2023.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...