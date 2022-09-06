Jessi's Europe Tour 2022: Tickets, dates, where to buy and more

Korean-American singer and rapper Jessi has announced the dates for her upcoming tour in Europe. The artist on Instagram revealed the dates of her tour, which will take place in five cities next month.

The tour will kick off in Berlin on October 8 after which it will head to London, Paris, and Oberhausen and will then wrap up in Barcelona. Booking information for each venue is available through the artist's post on Instagram. The singer will also head to Manila for her Zoom in Manila concert on September 30, 2022.

Jessi Europe Tour 2022 Dates

October 08 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

October 10 – London, Troxy

October 12 – Paris, Casino de Paris

October 16 – Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle

October 19 – Barcelona, Razzmatazz

More about the artist

Jessi debuted in South Korea in 2005 and was part of the Hip-Hop group Uptown in 2006. She was also part of the Hip-Hop trio Lucky J and was a soloist under YMC Entertainment until the group disbanded in 2016.

After the termination of her contract with YMC, the singer moved to PSY's record label P NATION in 2019. She was the first artist signed under the label, where she continued her solo career until her departure from the label in 2022.

In a press release to Newsen, P NATION made an announcement regarding Jessi’s contract expiration. In it, the label revealed that the artist had chosen not to renew her contract. P Nation in a statement at the time shared:

“As the first artist of P NATION and being with the company until now, Jessi has become an artist that has been loved even more by her fans due to her constant effort and passion. The way she conducts herself and her achievements have been a positive and enjoyable influence on all of the members of P NATION."

The statement further read:

"We will continue to support Jessi’s future works as an artist and support her various activities. Thank you to the fans who cherish her and please continue to give her your support.”

The Psy-led K-pop agency announced that the singer had left the agency after over three years of her partnership with them. The label also signed South Korean power couple DAWN and HyunA, who recently left P Nation. In a statement on Instagram, the singer wrote:

“I understand people can make assumptions right now based on my current situation… but the truth shall reveal itself in a matter of time. Respectfully… please give me some time to collect my thoughts and breathe a bit.. (I haven’t rested since 2005) but one thing for sure is that this GIRL is NOT retiring."

Throughout the years, she has released hit singles including her highest-charting solo single Nunu Nana and the chart-topping single Don't Touch Me as part of the Refund Sisters.

Jessi appeared in various Korean shows, through which she gained even more popularity. She starred in the first season of Mnet's Hip-Hop competition show Unpretty Rapstar, where she stood second. The actor has also served as a judge in competition shows including High School Rapper and Cap-teen.

She also hosted a YouTube talk show with SBS titled Jessi's Showterview. Additionally, the singer makes regular appearances on programs with comedian Yoo Jae-suk. She has also been seen making guest appearances on Running Man and Hangout with Yoo, and is a series regular on Sixth Sense.

The singer most recently collaborated with Kangdaniel for the track Don’t Tell and a remix of Ed Sheeran’s Shivers with K-Pop star, Sunmi.

