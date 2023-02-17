You Can't Escape Me on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's latest thriller film, titled You Can't Escape Me, is all set to air on the channel on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The film tells the story of a struggling artist who desperately tries to escape from her abusive husband. She later moves to her friend's place in Seattle but soon realizes she's still in danger.

Take a look at the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime:

''An aspiring artist is finally done with her abusive husband. She knows she has to start over, or he will find her. She thinks she is safe in Seattle with a college friend she has been out of touch with, but she finds herself in danger. This time she is going to be ready.''

The movie stars Gina Vitori in the lead role, along with several others portraying important supporting roles. The movie is directed by John Murlowski from a script penned by Emily Golden.

Lifetime's You Can't Escape Me cast list: Gina Vitori and others to feature in new thriller film

1) Gina Vitori

Gina Vitori is expected to portray the lead role in Lifetime's You Can't Escape Me. Vitori's character is a struggling artist who tries to escape from her abusive husband and moves to Seattle. However, danger continues to follow her and she needs to figure out a way to get out of the nightmare.

Vitori's character forms the emotional core of the story. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the film. Apart from You Can't Escape Me, Gina Vitori has starred in quite a few movies over the years, including The Red Tide Massacre, Deadly Girls Night Out, and In Love With My Partner's Wife, among many more.

2) Alex Trumble

Actor Alex Trumble plays a key role in the new Lifetime thriller flick. Although details about his character are not revealed, based on the synopsis, it seems like Trumble plays Vitori's husband in the movie. It'll be interesting to see Trumble play a negative character.

Alex Trumble's other notable film acting credits include The Wrong High School Sweetheart, Dangerous Snow Day, Secrets In the Marriage, and many more.

3) Nicholas Downs as Al Gordon

Actor Nicholas Downs is also part of the cast of You Can't Escape Me. He plays the role of Al Gordon in the movie. Not many other details about his character are known at this point.

Apart from Gina Vitori, Alex Trumble, and Nicholas Downs, You Can't Escape Me also stars many other actors in pivotal supporting roles, including:

Fidelia Grace as Katie

Michael Scovotti as Dale

David Guenaga as Angel

Lior Selve as Miles Hastings

Jack Menzies as Carter

Lifetime hasn't released an official trailer for the film, but based on the synopsis shared by the network, viewers can look forward to a haunting character-driven thriller drama that explores some of the most disturbing facets of the human psyche. Viewers who enjoyed films like Burned by Love and Catfish Killer would certainly find this film interesting.

Don't forget to watch You Can't Escape Me on Lifetime on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

