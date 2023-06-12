You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

The highly anticipated episode of You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 9 is set to premiere on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The previous episode of the series left viewers on a cliffhanger and fans can't wait to see what the new installment brings to the table.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Alex and Caroline quickly learn how hard parenthood can be on a relationship; an unexpected DM makes Elodie suspect De'Andre has been cheating; Kenzie loses her patience with Chelsea; Chantel is taken aback when Jenn brings up the d-word."

You, Me & My Ex episode 9 guarantees plenty of drama

You, Me & My Ex episode 9, titled Let Me EX-Plain is all set to deliver some more drama, frustration, and unexpected confrontations.

Kenzie has officially reached her limit regarding Matt's ex. In the trailer, Kenzie confronts Matt about why he has been so "shady." He has been busy with calls and meetings, which are, in fact about him proposing to Kenzie. However, she believes it has something to do with Matt's ex, Chelsea.

"You've just been like MIA this week. You have been upstairs a lot on like phone calls. I don't know what kind of calls they are. You are just being shady and weird. I feel like it has something to do with Chelsea and I just don't," she says.

Matt explains that his behavior has nothing to do with Chelsea and Kenzie explains:

"I am just upset because I feel like my relationship has been completely interrupted and turned upside down with your ex moving in with us."

Chelsea is frustrated with the living situation but Matt doesn't seem to mind at all. He loves having Chelsea, who he considers his best friend, in his house.

In the upcoming episode of You, Me & My Ex, fans will get to see what ultimately happens. This is not the only relationship that's going through a hard time as Alex and Caroline are trying to navigate parenthood, which takes a toll on their relationship.

Elodie and De'Andre have barely spoken to each other since the former's breast augmentation surgery and fans can't wait to see what the future has in store for them. Lastly, Chantel is taken aback when Jenn talks about speaking to an attorney about her legal rights with regard to Camilla if they ever decide to get divorced.

What happened in Me & My Ex season 2 episode 8?

In You, Me & My Ex episode 8, Matt went shopping for an engagement ring as he wishes to propose to Kenzie and took Chelsea along. Chelsea did not seem to think this is a great idea and mentioned that it is "out of character" for Matt to propose.

"For Matt wanting to go ring shopping, that's out of character. Me and Matt were together for almost four years which is exactly how long he's been with Knezie now. I think he's just one fine just kind of cohabiting and hanging out together and doing life but not really with the commitment at all," she said.

The official synopsis of the previous episode read:

"De'Andre going MIA after Elodie's surgery; a girls' night out with Jenn and Danielle ends in a fight at home; Matt invites Chelsea to help him pick out a ring for Kenzie; old flames ignite, and things heat up when April and Roy end up in the hot tub."

Watch You, Me & My Ex season 2 episode 9 on June 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

