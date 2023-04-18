You, Me & My Ex season 2: Why are fans hating on De’Andre? His chemistry with Rowan and Elodie explored

On Monday, April 17, TLC launched season 2 of yet another unique show, You, Me & My Ex. Love Island alum De’Andre Asbury-Heath made his debut on the TLC show with his girlfriend Elodie and ex-flame Rowan. In the first episode, he was seen having better chemistry with his former partner than with his current lover. Seeing the dynamic, fans slammed De’Andre online for ignoring Elodie.

Viewers claimed that the former couple might still have feelings for each other, implying that Elodie has no place between them.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket The chemistry is clearly there between Rowan and DeAndre!! Seems there's no place for Elodie! #youmeandmyex The chemistry is clearly there between Rowan and DeAndre!! Seems there's no place for Elodie! #youmeandmyex

De’Andre, a professional baseball player, first appeared on reality TV as a single on Love Island USA season 2. After around three years, he returned to television with another interesting reality series, You, Me & My Ex.

Fans believe De’Andre doesn’t seem to like his girlfriend as much as Rowan

Rowan and De’Andre dated each other for a long time, so the former appeared closer to his family. In You, Me & My Ex season 2, the former lovebirds claimed that Rowan has always shared a close relationship with his mother.

The premiere episode also showed that Rowan and De’Andre used to share a beloved pet bunny named Muffin. They were seen playing with the pet when he visited her at her apartment. As they revealed small details about their relationship in a confessional, Elodie was also sitting beside De’Andre. She revealed that she was not aware of the bunny and that she had an issue with Rowan and De’Andre’s mother’s bond.

You, Me & My Ex fans slammed De’Andre on Twitter for leaning towards his former girlfriend and making it evident that he still had feelings for her. Netizens also pointed out that he stayed with Rowan whenever he was in town.

Viewers were also surprised to learn that Elodie has a daughter and that she wanted De’Andre to build a relationship with the kid. As per fans, the Love Island alum should not form a bond with Elodie’s child after he was seen having a close bond with ex-Rowan.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Tim’s Boots @speaksingifs

Elodie, if you don’t run FAST!



#YouMeAndMyEx Not Deandre sitting closer to his ex than his girlfriend.Elodie, if you don’t run FAST! Not Deandre sitting closer to his ex than his girlfriend. Elodie, if you don’t run FAST! #YouMeAndMyEx https://t.co/meIwF14r47

Tv queen @Realiteatv30 Deandre doesn’t seem like he likes the gf as much as Rowen the chemistry isn’t there #youmeandmyex Deandre doesn’t seem like he likes the gf as much as Rowen the chemistry isn’t there #youmeandmyex https://t.co/XOXM9NDy7e

Naves @vulnaviaj Rowan still wants DeAndre. You can’t tell me otherwise. She’s sitting back waiting and is going to use his momma to make it help make it happen. #YouMeAndMyEx Rowan still wants DeAndre. You can’t tell me otherwise. She’s sitting back waiting and is going to use his momma to make it help make it happen. #YouMeAndMyEx

Alley Cat ♉️ @Lotion4MyASH_ No ma’am, DeAndre doesn’t deserve to meet your precious daughter when he’s playing in your face like that with his ex. #youmeandmyex No ma’am, DeAndre doesn’t deserve to meet your precious daughter when he’s playing in your face like that with his ex. #youmeandmyex

In You, Me & My Ex season 2, De’Andre’s storyline will revolve around his ex, Rowan, and girlfriend, Elodie. The Florida native was in a four-year relationship with Rowan, but they parted ways due to his lack of compassion, care, and love for her and their pet bunny. However, Rowan maintained a close bond with his mother.

De’Andre then met Elodie on social media and fell in love. Trouble in paradise would begin when Elodie would push him to form a bond with her daughter. Only time will tell whether De’Andre will be ready to become a step-father or will return to Rowan.

You, Me & My Ex season 2 cast members

In addition to De’Andre, Elodie, and Rowan, You, Me & My Ex season 2 also stars four more groups. They are:

Matt and Kenzie with the former’s ex Chelsea

April and Loren with her ex-husbands, Roy and John

Josh and his ex-wife Jennifer with their respective current wives — Daniel and Chantel

Engaged couple Alex and Caroline with the former’s ex-boyfriend Steve

The premiere episode of You, Me & My Ex season 2 has left fans intrigued. The official synopsis read:

"De'Andre's new girlfriend, Elodie, doesn't like that his ex, Rowan, is best friends with his mum. Amid tension with her husband, John, April leans on his ex-wife, Loren. Alex and Caroline have big news for Alex's ex-boyfriend, Stephen.”

More drama and revelations are set to unfold in the upcoming episodes. Only time will tell whether the couple will be able to save their relationship while their exes are also in their lives.

You, Me & My Ex season 2 airs new episodes every Monday on TLC at 9 pm ET.

