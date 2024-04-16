"You would never say that to a man": Hannah Waddingham responds to photographer allegedly asking her to show her leg

Hannah Waddingham, the British actress and singer, recently reprimanded a photographer who appeared to ask her to “show leg” as she posed on the red carpet of the Olivier Awards on April 14, 2024.

On Sunday, a video posted by X user @thedeanlife went viral. In the video, the 49-year-old was seen posing for photos, but soon stopped to address a photographer:

"Oh my God, you would never say that to a man, my friend. Don’t be a d*ck, otherwise I'll move off. Don’t say ‘Show a little leg’. No," she said.

The incident happened at the Royal Albert Hall in London, ahead of the prestigious theatre awards.

Hannah Waddingham tells off photographer at the Olivier Awards

Hannah Waddingham hosted the Olivier Awards on Sunday night. The awards, one of Britain's most prestigious stage honors, celebrates the world-class status of London theatre. Waddingham was the host for the same in 2023 and took the helm again this year. Now, an incident from the red carpet for the evening is being circulated online.

For the event, Hannah Waddingham wore a semi-sheer lilac one-shoulder dress that included sparkling embroidery throughout. She paired the outfit with matching lilac pumps and had her hair in an updo.

While the actress was standing in front of a few photographers, she stopped to rebuke one of them for seemingly asking her to show her leg. As Hannah Waddingham walked away, she added:

"Have some manners."

The crowd around the celebrity was heard cheering after her comments. Waddingham appeared to still discuss the issue with the photographer as she continued walking towards the building.

In January 2024, Waddingham spoke about no longer accepting small film and TV roles. She appeared on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast and said.

"So I said to my agents at the time, ‘I’m not doing it anymore… If it’s one scene, I’m not doing it anymore, and you shouldn’t be putting me up for it because it’s insulting. I’ve been a leading lady for 22 years. I’m not doing it anymore. I’d rather be in a world where I’m appreciated.’"

On Sunday, Hannah Waddingham opened the awards show as the host, treating the audience to a performance of the musical Anything Goes, by Guy Bolton and P. G. Wodehouse. For the performance, she wore a deep blue sequinned ensemble with spaghetti straps.

The actress is most famous for playing Richmond FC owner Rebecca Welton in Apple TV+ comedy series, Ted Lasso. The series has won her the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2021, a Critics' Choice Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

She also played the role of “shame nun” Septa Unella in the popular series Game of Thrones. That apart, she has appeared in several movies as well, including, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Winter Ridge, and The Hustle.

Hannah Waddingham has also made contributions to West End musical theatre. She is particularly known for her performances in the original London production of Spamalot, playing the part of the Lady of the Lake and appearing as Desiree Armfelt in Trevor Nunn's acclaimed revival of A Little Night Music.

