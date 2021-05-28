"You don't want to get against me in a fight dude!": xQc responds to Spanish Twitch streamer El Rubius' challenge for a UFC match

Move over, Jake and Logan Paul, for El Rubius and xQc are officially here to steal your glory.

In what seems to be the making of a mammoth clash, Spanish Twitch streamer Ruben Doblas Gunderson, aka El Rubius, recently challenged Felix "xQc" Lengyel to a "UFC style event" on a live stream.

After finding out that the Canadian was the same height as him, El Rubius proceeded to issue an official challenge:

"Hey xQc I see you are the same height as me. Why don't you and I kick our asses in the next big boxing event? Or UFC style event, yes. I want to fight you, I kick your ass. Stop copying me. "

Known for his striking resemblance to xQc, the popular 31-year old streamer's recent open challenge soon ended up piquing the interests of the streaming community.

"I kick your a**": Fans react as El Rubius challenges xQc to a UFC match

El Rubius is the fourth most followed Twitch streamer in the world today, having amassed a stellar following from a global audience.

In terms of followers, the Spanish YouTuber is leading by a fair margin with 9.1 million followers on Twitch and an additional 10.3 million subscribers on YouTube, as opposed to xQc's 7 million across both platforms.

El Rubius' challenge seemed to be motivated by his Spanish counterpart Ibai Llanos' recent boxing stream, which raked in a whopping 1.5 million viewers.

Responding to El Rubius' challenge, xQc recently replied in his trademark manner, as he cheekily commented:

"Hello Rubius, I am also 6"2 . We can fight and I will kick your a** . Except I need to know how much you weigh before cause I have a lot of reach and I'm quick but fighting is a lot about weight. So if you are more heavy, I will have to eat my crusts. You don't want to get against me in a fight dude!"

He then played shadowbox in a ninja-esque manner, only to hilariously collapse in his chair within seconds.

With the possibility of two of the biggest Twitch streamers facing off against one another looming large, fans soon took to social media to develop humorous responses.

Graphic representation of what a fight of the titans would look aka @Rubiu5 vs @xQc LULW pic.twitter.com/yZ9kGSdUxQ — アラン ⁷ 🧈 (@thrasherubius) May 28, 2021

Si rubius y xQc quisieran pelear deberian hacer chess boxing y seria algo como pic.twitter.com/XB2AlUAiCS — Lesly (@rubiusmugroso) May 28, 2021

As unlikely as it may seem, with more and more YouTubers taking to boxing with each passing day, one can never entirely rule out the possibility of an xQc vs Rubius bout.

With fans enthusiastically on board, it now remains to be seen if a bout between xQc and El Rubius materializes and, if so, who ends up victorious.