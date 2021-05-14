Top 5 fastest-growing GTA 5 streamers on Twitch as of May 2021

For a game that seems like it might be as old as time itself, GTA 5 still continues to dominate streaming charts. It is as popular, if not more, than it ever was in 2021. The title continues to be a massive part of the gaming community as more and more audiences wake up to the chaotic and intriguing world of GTA RP.

Twitch, being the go-to streaming platform for both viewers and content creators, is always a good metric to gauge just how popular a game is. One of the primary reasons for GTA 5's popularity can be attributed to the insanely creative and ever expanding content creator community.

Over the past decade, GTA 5 streamers have put out amazing content that has garnered massive attention from the video game community. Here's a look at the fastest-growing GTA 5 streamers on Twitch as of May 2021.

GTA 5 streamers on Twitch seeing the most growth

#5 - IamCristinini

One of the most prominent streamers around, IamCristinini has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few months.

Her game of choice is GTA 5 as she spends the majority of her time on stream with the popular open-world title.

#4 - Rubius

Rubius is one of the more eclectic personalities on this list, since he divides his time between all kinds of games, including Mario Kart 8. GTA 5 has always been a regular fixture in his schedule and his fans can't get enough of his antics in-game.

Rubius is one of the most popular personalities on Twitch and has a massive following on YouTube as well. He also holds the distinct record for the most retweeted tweet in the world for 2016, with 1.3 million retweets.

#3 - LITkillah

LITkillah is slowly making a name for himself as one of the most popular streamers and has already garnered an enormous following.

Due to his exuberant personality and playfulness when streaming, he has been able to grow by leaps and bounds on Twitch. LITkillah has quickly become one of the most popular GTA streamers around.

#2 - juansguarnizo

juansguarnizo is easily one of the most popular GTA 5 personalities around, with multiple successful channels on YouTube and a staggering following on Twitch.

His varied game choices, as well as his steady output of quality streams, have made him one of the most popular broadcasters around.

#1 - auronplay

One of Spain's biggest YouTubers who successfully transitioned to Twitch, auronplay is one of the fastest-growing streamers on Twitch overall. It only seems fitting that someone who specializes in satire and social commentary would be one of the most popular GTA 5 broadcasters around.

He has been known to occasionally dip his toe into Among Us, but his primary game has always been GTA 5. auronplay currently has a massive audience on both Twitch and YouTube, making him one of the most popular streamers around currently.\

Source: twitchmetrics