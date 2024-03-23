Young Royals season 3 ending explained: What happened to Wilhelm and Simon in the end?

The captivating journey of love, duty, and self-discovery in Netflix's Young Royals season 3 has concluded with Prince Wilhelm and Simon Eriksson finding their way back to each other in the end.

The Young Royals season 3 finale, which premiered on March 18, 2024, showcased their reconciliation as Wilhelm made a courageous decision to follow his heart, leading to a heartfelt reunion and a hopeful future together. Despite the pressures of societal expectations and enduring numerous trials and tribulations throughout the series, their love ultimately prevailed.

What happens in Young Royals season 3?

In the gripping final season of Young Royals, Wilhelm faces a pivotal moment of reckoning as he confronts the conflicting demands of love and duty. As the closure of Hillerska sends shockwaves through the student body, Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon navigate the aftermath of their breakup while grappling with personal and familial challenges.

The revelation of a leaked sex tape with Simon (Omar Rudberg) at the end of Young Royals season 2 catalyzed a series of events, prompting former Hillerska students to come forward with accounts of mistreatment at the school.

These revelations, particularly Erik's participation in homophobic hazing rituals for August's freshman class, profoundly shook Wilhelm's understanding of his family's legacy and his own identity.

In the fifth episode of Young Royals season 3, Wilhelm's emotions reached a boiling point as he confronted his parents at the palace, leading to a heartfelt apology to Simon for his actions.

However, Simon, overwhelmed by the weight of their relationship and the constraints of royal life, made the painful decision to end their romance. As Wilhelm grappled with the heartbreak, Simon sought solace in his sister, Sara, navigating their shared family struggles.

Amid these personal crises, a significant familial revelation occurred when the siblings discovered a note from their absent father, expressing remorse and extending an olive branch.

This moment of reconciliation prompted reflection and growth for Simon, who came to recognize the value of second chances and the complexities of familial relationships.

Through heartfelt conversations, the two lovers confront their fears and insecurities, ultimately choosing to embrace their future together despite the obstacles they face.

Wilhelm and Simon’s journey

The pivotal moment of Prince Wilhelm's abdication in Young Royals season 3 signified the culmination of a complex narrative arc that began with the tragic demise of his older brother, Crown Prince Erik.

During a car ride from the recently closed Hillerska to the royal palace, Wilhelm made a profound declaration to his parents, Queen Kristina and Duke Ludvig, renouncing his claim to the throne. This selfless act paved the way for his second cousin, August (Malte Gårdinger), to ascend to the throne as the next sovereign.

In the Young Royals season 3 finale, Wilhelm reunited with Simon after a heartfelt pursuit, symbolizing their commitment to a future forged on love and authenticity. Joined by Sara (Frida Argento) and her best friend, Felice, the quartet embarked on a journey, embracing the promise of a new beginning.

Young Royals: Series overview and where to watch

Young Royals is a Swedish teen drama romance television series that follows the compelling story of Prince Wilhelm as he navigates the complexities of royal life and grapples with his forbidden romance with Simon, a working-class student.

Set against the backdrop of Hillerska, an elite boarding school, the series explores themes of identity, privilege, and the pursuit of authenticity amid the pressures of tradition and expectation.

All three seasons of the series are available on Netflix.