Young Royals season 3 part 1 recap: What is Simon and Wilhelm's relationship status?

In the latest installment of the Netflix original Swedish teen drama Young Royals season 3 part 1, the relationship between Crown Prince Wilhelm and Simon faces new challenges and complexities. As the pair finally emerges publicly and embraces their love, the pressures of royal expectations and societal norms begin to strain their bond.

However, Simon realizes that their differences are too profound to reconcile, leading to their decision to end their relationship. Despite their emotional connection, Simon acknowledges that compromising for Wilhelm compromises his individuality. With five episodes already released and the final one scheduled for March 18, 2024, fans are anticipating new developments in their relationship.

Spoilers ahead.

What is Simon and Wilhelm's current relationship status?

In Young Royals season 3 part 1, Simon (Omar Rudberg) and Wilhelm finally decided to embrace their love openly. However, their union faced challenges due to stark differences in social status and ideologies.

The strain on their relationship intensified, especially when they realized the complexities surrounding their responsibilities to the queer community and the monarchy.

As tensions escalated, Simon reached a breaking point when Wilhelm's outburst on his birthday underscored the irreconcilable nature of their differences. Despite their emotional connection, Simon acknowledged that their relationship compromised his individuality and decided to end it.

In a pivotal moment, Simon realized that he bore responsibility for Wilhelm's struggles and the tension within their relationship. Recognizing their stark differences in social status, ethnicity, and political ideologies, Simon saw that their perspectives on society diverged significantly.

Why did they break up?

Young Royals season 3 part 1 unfolded with Simon's family contemplating legal action against August, who played a role in jeopardizing Simon's peace. Despite the legal complexities, Simon and Wilhelm persisted in their relationship, publicly flaunting their love.

However, deeper issues emerged as Wilhelm grappled with the revelation of his late brother Erik's involvement in bullying activities during school. This discovery added a layer of complexity to Wilhelm's already troubled mindset, straining his relationship with Simon. On Wilhelm's birthday, tensions rose between him and his mother, further exacerbating his insecurities about acceptance.

While Simon advocated for democracy and socialism, Wilhelm staunchly supported the monarchy, leading to fundamental worldview clashes. Simon's desire to address broader issues facing the LGBTQ+ community contrasted sharply with Wilhelm's more self-centered concerns.

As the season progressed, Simon and Wilhelm's relationship faced a breaking point, with Simon realizing the fundamental differences in their social backgrounds and political ideologies.

Despite their love, the challenges became insurmountable, leading to a heartbreaking decision. As the season nears its conclusion, viewers await the outcome: will Wilhelm and Simon find a way back to each other?

Young Royals season 3 part 1 recap: other developments

Young Royals season 3 part 1 also explored August's attempt at reformation, shedding light on his troubled past and association with bullies. As Simon and Wilhelm navigated their complex relationship, revelations about Erik's dark secret added another layer to the unfolding drama. Meanwhile, Felice grappled with the absence of her best friend, Sara, leading to a poignant realization about the significance of friendship.

Intriguingly, August's family proposed a financial settlement to Simon's family, raising questions about justice and privilege. The complexities surrounding August's desire for change and his struggles to break free from his past highlighted the intricate web of societal issues addressed in the series.

Young Royals season 3 part 1 is available to stream on Netflix.