Is Guy Ritchie Netflix series The Gentlemen 2024 connected to the 2019 movie The Gentlemen? Explained

Ever since The Gentlemen premiered on Netflix, audiences have been wondering if the show has anything to do with the 2019 movie, The Gentlemen. One of the primary reasons behind it is the similarities in their titles. Another reason why audiences think the two projects might be connected is because both of them come from the mind of the same person, Guy Ritchie.

With that being said, the audiences were a bit disappointed to find out that the latest show and the 2019 movie are not related in any way. The timelines of the two projects and their setting may be considered similar, but the story chronicling them is completely different.

This was even confirmed by the show's lead actor, Theo James, who, during a conversation with Netflix, had said:

"The world of this TV show is inspired by the movie, but the actual narrative is very different."

Are there any similarities between Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen and the 2024 Netflix series?

Although many were drawn to believe that the 2024 Netflix series is a follow-up to the box office success The Gentlemen by Guy Ritchie, the news was found to be untrue. The two, in fact, have very few similarities when it comes to their plot. The only point of similarity between their stories is that both are based on the titular character meddling with drugs. Besides that, there are no other similarities.

Another point of similarity is that both the show and the movie bear the same name and credit the same director, Guy Ritchie. To gain better insight into the similarities and differences between the movie and the show, the official synopsis released by their respective makers is enough.

The synopsis of the upcoming Netflix series reads:

"THE GENTLEMEN sees Eddie Horniman unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate - only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. What's more, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation... Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game."

The synopsis for the 2019 movie, on the other hand, reads:

"THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him."

Is The Gentlemen on Netflix a good show?

All ten episodes of The Gentlemen were released on Netflix on March 7, 2024. Despite being highly anticipated, the show failed to make a mark among the critics. However, the audience seemed to be pleased with the show. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a cumulative rating of 68 percent from the critics as opposed to 83 percent from the audience.

Wenlei Ma, a critic from The Nightly, says:

"The eight-episode format does not suit Ritchie. The pacing lags behind the manic kineticism of his features while it gives him even more space to indulge in his unnecessarily complicated plots."

Chris Wasser, a film critic from the Irish Independent, says:

"It’s an amusing set-up but, like most of Ritchie’s yarns, it eventually spirals out of control. The difference between this and every other Ritchie tale is that there is more of it -- too much, in fact."

All eight episodes of The Gentlemen series are currently streaming on Netflix.