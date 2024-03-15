Young Sheldon season 7 all but confirms how George dies in the finale

George Cooper Sr., portrayed by Lance Barber, is one of the main characters in the Young Sheldon series. He is a devoted father and husband, as portrayed in this series. In The Big Bang Theory, however, it is depicted otherwise. He has a tyre store in Medford, Texas, and works hard to make sure that the needs of his family are properly met.

His relationship with his wife, Mary, and their children serves as proof of his caring and protective nature. George Sr. is often seen giving life lessons to his kids, Sheldon specifically, where he emphasises the importance of values like responsibility and kindness.

How does George die in Young Sheldon?

Throughout Young Sheldon, George Sr. faces some health challenges. Viewers are often hinted at this with his heart problems and moments of vulnerability that follow. Moreover, he struggles with a drinking addiction, which adds another complex layer to his character.

George uses alcohol as a coping mechanism for his life and problems.

In an episode, Mary Cooper takes him to the emergency room after he complains of chest pain. It is later diagnosed as a minor heart attack.

While the cause of his death is not openly revealed, this serves as the most imminent hint of the cause of George Cooper's death, the tension of responsibilities and financial stress adding to it too.

Did George cheat on Mary in Young Sheldon?

George Cooper Sr. did cheat on his wife, Mary ( played by Zoe Perry). George's infidelity is revealed in season 5, where it’s confirmed that George turned unfaithful when he develops an obvious attraction towards their newly single neighbour, Brenda Sparks.

Despite being depicted as a caring husband, George’s actions impact his relationship with the family terribly. While George’s affair is not directly shown in the episodes, there are subtle hints and allusions to his behaviour's impact.

Will Young Sheldon season 7 be the last?

Young Sheldon has been running successfully for the past six seasons, depicting the early years of the life of brilliant physicist Sheldon Cooper. The audiences have witnessed Sheldon's quirky behaviour, his relationships with his family members and the other several experiences that have shaped his personality.

The seventh season of the series, however, will be the last one that features the events of his life. Season 7 premiered on February 15, 2024, consisting of 14 episodes.

The one-hour series finale is set to hit the screens on May 16, 2024, when the show finally bids farewell to all its fans giving closure, featuring emotional revelations, and probably a glimpse into Sheldon's future.

In conclusion, George Sr., despite his flaws, is a devoted father and husband, facing health challenges and marital issues. With the cause of his death not openly revealed, fans can believe that several hints like health complications and heart issues throughout the seasons of the series might be it.

The new episodes of Young Sheldon season 7 air on CBS every Thursday.