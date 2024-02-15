Which year does the Young Sheldon series take place? Period, character age and more 

The series follows Sheldon Cooper's early life as a child prodigy in the town of Medford, Texas, beginning in the fall of 1989. Introduced as a prequel to The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon became CBS' opportunity to capitalize on the sitcom's success in 2010. Starring Iain Armitage as the young Sheldon Cooper, the series explored the character's backstory.

Jim Parsons contributed continuity by providing a voice-over from adult Sheldon, setting the tone for many episodes. The series has continued this success, running for six seasons and maintaining CBS's strong viewership, although some viewers noted a shift from comedy towards a more dramatic tone.

The series kicks off with a nine-year-old prodigy Sheldon being thrust into the high school arena. Not only is it difficult for him to adapt to his surroundings, but it also remains a task even for his family as they try to comprehend the nature of his intellectual capabilities.

Over the six seasons, viewers of the show see Sheldon’s transformation as a character, which is foreshadowed by a central tragedy in the series. Here is a synopsis of the timeline for Young Sheldon.

In which year is the setting of Young Sheldon?

The show's timeframe becomes apparent through Sheldon's opening monologue, where he notes that nobody in East Texas cared about Newtonian physics in the year 1989.

Sheldon is a nine-year-old prodigy at the beginning of the prequel series, attending high school along with his older brother, George. Sheldon's exceptional intellectual abilities led him to begin college at the tender age of 11.

As the seasons progress, the series' timeline extends into the early 1990s, featuring numerous pop culture references. Sheldon discusses the most recent Star Trek episodes, interacts with Watchmen comics, and delves into the fantasy game Dungeons & Dragons, which was central to the Satanic Panic of the 1980s. Till season 6, the series' storyline progresses to the years 1992–1993.

As season 7 is set to debut soon on CBS, the prequel is anticipated to wrap up its narrative, covering the period from 1993 to 1994. In season 7, Sheldon is set to reach the pivotal age of 14, a time that has always been considered significant in the character's life.

This upcoming season of the series might explore George's death and potentially depict the young genius making a move to California. Given that the show concludes with season 7, these events must unfold soon to maintain continuity in the series canon.

Young Sheldon season 1: Timeline - 1989

Dating Young Sheldon's first season is relatively straightforward. In the pilot, Sheldon's opening monologue gives a clear clue, stating:

"Nobody I knew in East Texas in 1989 cared about Newtonian physics."

Throughout the rest of season 1, various nods to the general period emerge. Star Trek references abound, and there's an episode where Sheldon's mother disapproves of one of Sheldon's Watchmen comics, a miniseries that ran from 1986 to 1987.

Another episode delves into the Dungeons & Dragons uproar sweeping the country during that era, with Sheldon's mother naturally associating the game with the Devil.

Young Sheldon season 2: Timeline, 1990

In the season 2 finale of Young Sheldon, Sheldon organized a party to celebrate the announcement of the 1990 Nobel Prize winners. Much to his dismay, nobody showed up to the event.

His disappointment heightened when Jerome I. Friedman, Richard E. Taylor, and Henry Way Kendall were declared the winners for their discovery of quarks. The season also touched on Missy's Cabbage Patch Dolls, which were released in 1983.

Young Sheldon season 3: Timeline - 1991

The pop culture references in Young Sheldon season 3 suggest that the events that the show is based on occurred in 1991. A standout reference involves Georgie recording Baywatch over one of Sheldon's beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes, which aired from 1987 to 1994.

Sheldon, a devoted fan of the show, even dressed up as Mr. Spock from Star Trek: The Original Series for Billy Sparks’ birthday party. Baywatch, however, was launched in 1989 and lasted for 12 years until 2001.

Young Sheldon season 4 takes place in 1991-1992

From the perspective of Sheldon, the main character of the show, season 4 of Young Sheldon denotes an important change. At 11 years of age, Sheldon graduated from high school and joined the full-time college in the fall of 1991.

He faced challenges adapting to most aspects of college life, and though he got used to it little by little, he hit a bump in the road while attending Professor Boucher’s engineering course.

That class, according to the timeline of The Big Bang Theory, was taken by Sheldon in 1992, and it was the first step that led to his subsequent anti-engineering attitude. Season 4 also included references to the 1984 film Footloose and the 1989 Road House.

Young Sheldon season 5: Timeline - 1992

The reference to Isaac Asimov’s death in 1992 is a prominent landmark for the season 5 timeline. This timing choice is consistent with the show’s intentional slowdown of the pace in such a way that more content before the crisis becomes possible, which is the death of Sheldon’s father, George.

Season 5 shows a rich pool of pop culture, including the scenes where Sheldon watches The Joy of Painting with Bob Ross. He even engages in a discussion with a friend about the positive aspects of Lost in Space, Star Trek, and The Next Generation.

Young Sheldon season 6 occurred in 1992-1993

Young Sheldon is a child’s adventure in season 6. Of particular interest is an episode that delves into the movie Basic Instinct, which hit movie theaters in March 1992.

A VHS copy of the film being offered for viewing during the episode would place season 6 toward the end of 1992 and likely into 1993. The brace also seamlessly integrates elements from two 1987 films, Fatal Attraction and Abandon.

Season 7 should take place in 1993-1994

CBS has officially renewed the seventh season of Young Sheldon. Since season 6 goes into early 1993, season 7 is anticipated to occur in the intervening years of 1993 to 1994.

The central event stemming from George’s affair was his death, which happened around 1995 when Sheldon was 14 years old. This means that the upcoming season 7 could shed more light on this significant plot point, or perhaps the writers may decide to approach it in an as-yet-unannounced season 8.

The network has officially confirmed a one-hour series finale scheduled for Thursday, May 16, 2024, triggering widespread speculation about how the series will say goodbye to the cherished character, George. The anticipation is apt, given the teases woven throughout the seasons.

As the series approaches its conclusion, depicting this pivotal moment in Sheldon Cooper's life will provide a poignant conclusion to his pre-The Big Bang Theory journey. So, viewers should brace themselves for an emotional farewell to George. It may be bittersweet, but the memories of his humor and charm will persist.

