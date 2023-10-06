Fortnite x Star Trek collaboration confirmed for Chapter 4 Season 4

According to a post shared by the official Twitter account, a Fortnite x Star Trek collaboration is coming sometime next week. While details are scarce, an image of the collaboration has been posted online. It showcases Scott Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi, wearing the Stark Trek uniform with the delta symbol for the command department on it.

Based on the information at hand, the Fortnite x Star Trek collaboration will feature the artist and his brand new Star Trek-themed music, “Heaven’s Galaxy." Never before heard songs from his new album INSANO will also be played, likely via the in-game radio or during a mini-event. That said, this collaboration may not be official per se.

Fortnite x Star Trek collaboration featuring Kid Cudi is not endorsed by Epic Games

While the collaboration is indeed real, it is not endorsed by Epic Games. On the image that was leaked online, in fine print on the bottom right, this can be seen written on it:

"This is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc."

While this states that the collaboration is unofficial, it is still a win-win situation for fans. This is not the first time that a franchise has had an unofficial collaboration in the metaverse, be it on a small or large scale.

However, if this is indeed not official, the scope of the Fortnite x Star Trek collaboration featuring Kid Cudi will be limited in nature. There will be no Outfits to show for or any cosmetics as such. This means that Kid Cudi will not be getting an Icon Series Outfit in-game.

There will be items/weapons from the Star Trek franchise imported into the game or added to the current loot pool. In fact, no characters from across the entire Star Trek franchise will be showcased as well. Nevertheless, with UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) pushing the boundaries of creativity, the Creative 2.0 map for the Fortnite x Star Trek collaboration will be amazing no doubt.

Given that the software has been around for more than a few months now, creative teams have had time to master how to use it. If nothing else, players will be able to experience a custom Star Trek-themed map and earn some experience points while enjoying music created by Kid Cudi.

Is the Fortnite x Star Trek collaboration a hint at what is to come in Chapter 4 Season 5?

While having another space-theme season would indeed be fun, Epic Games has other plans in mind. With this collaboration being unofficial, it will not affect the storyline in any way. It will just be a temporary in-game experience for players to enjoy.

That said, the upcoming season will be themed around Lego or will have something to do with the franchise in a major way. While the details are limited, the community as a whole has huge expectations from this collaboration. Utilizing the power of the UEFN, Epic Games definitely have something mind boggling planned for the end of this phase of the storyline.

