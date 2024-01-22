5 heartwarming moments from Young Sheldon to revisit before season 7

Young Sheldon began as a prequel to the popular The Big Bang Theory but over over time translated into a standalone show with its own subplots and unique character developments. The show is now nearing its conclusion with the upcoming seventh season set to be the last one of the series.

Iain Armitage took the role of a young Sheldon Cooper and made his way into viewers' hearts along with Raegan Revord, who plays Missy, Zoe Perry, who portrays Mary, Lance Barber, who plays George, Montana Jordan, who brings Georgie to life, and more.

Over time, the series has included a lot of heartfelt moments that made viewers connect with Sheldon and his family.

Revisiting the top 5 heartwarming moments from Young Sheldon before the upcoming season 7

1) Sheldon and George's plane journey to Pasadena

Season 3 episode 16 of Young Sheldon might have featured one of the most heartwarming moments in the entire series. The episode sees Sheldon and his father visiting Pasadena to attend a lecture by Stephen Hawking. Fans witness Sheldon and George bonding over their sponsored trip to Caltech (Sheldon's eventual workplace).

However, what makes this episode special is when Geroge manages to calm Sheldon's fear during takeoff by instructing him to assume the persona of Spock, the spaceman who was constantly in orbit. George meanwhile poses as Kirk, and with his assistance, Sheldon has a pleasant experience on board.

2) Sheldon and Missy's graduation

When Sheldon was named valedictorian of his high school class and was required to deliver a speech, he was extremely fearful and confessed the same to Missy. The latter reassured him that while it was acceptable to feel fear, he should face his fears.

Sheldon quoted Missy's wise words on overcoming fear during his address the following day, which he dedicated to her. This made for one of the best moments between the twins.

3) Georgie skipping his date for Mandy

When Georgie had his daughter with Mandy, the two were not together and the latter even insisted that he continue dating other people. However, Georgie decides to break up with Amber and go back home to spend time with Mandy and his daughter. This is one of the most vulnerable moments on Young Sheldon.

4) Missy's apology after the storm

In the season finale of season 6, Missy is extremely angry with Sheldon for ratting out on her and refuses to bid him a proper farewell as he and Mary leave for Germany for Sheldon's summer program.

However, when she and Geroge get stuck on the road and face a life-threatening tornado, she apologizes for everything she has done and George comforts her and assures her that they will reach home safely. This makes for a heartfelt moment between the duo.

5) Georgie helping Missy with her homework

While Georgie and Missy are not particularly geniuses when compared to their brother Sheldon, episode 19 of season 1 features the siblings bonding as Georgie helps his sister with her homework.

At the end of the episode, Missy knocks on Georgie's door and slides her marked assignment under it for him to see that she has gotten a perfect score. Georgie grins and hangs up the homework on his wall.

Fans are now excited to see what fate has in store for the much-loved family as Young Sheldon season 7 is scheduled to air on February 15, 2024.