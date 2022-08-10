Yue Yu arrest: California dermatologist accused of poisoning husband and causing ‘internal injuries’

Yue Yu, a dermatologist from Southern California, was detained on suspicion of poisoning her husband and causing serious internal injuries to him on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Orange County officials reported that the man assumed his wife had poisoned him after becoming ill over the course of a month. The victim was identified as Jack Chen, 53.

Yue Yu, 45, was nabbed outside her Mission Viejo Dermatologist clinic on Thursday evening at around six o'clock. Her clinic is situated nearly fifteen miles from her Irvine home in California, according to Irvine Police Lt. Bill Bingham.

Irvine police said in a statement:

"He became ill and his condition worsened over the past month as a result of him examining his routine he grew suspicious of his wife and placed a video camera in the home they shared and discovered evidence he believes supports the fact that she was poisoning him."

Yue Yu has allegedly tried to kill his husband multiple times

Yue Yu's husband, Jack Chen, accused her wife, to whom he has been married for about ten years, of spiking his hot lemonade with liquid Drano three times in an attempt to kill him in July.

Chen, a radiologist who sought a restraining order against his wife, stated that he became suspicious after becoming critically ill and decided to install a "nanny cam" in their kitchen. Following that, authorities had also unfolded a video footage as evidence of the same.

According to court documents, Yue Yu was carrying a sizable red plastic bottle and pouring its contents into a cup. Chen allegedly consumed the drink from the cup.

Robert Littal BSO @BSO They let Dr. Yue Yu out on bail when they have her in 9k pouring Drano in her husband's coffee. How is this possible? bit.ly/3SCBsws They let Dr. Yue Yu out on bail when they have her in 9k pouring Drano in her husband's coffee. How is this possible? bit.ly/3SCBsws https://t.co/lgvtj27fIa

Based on multiple reports, Chen allegedly consumed the hot lemonade drink on July 11 and 18. However, he asserted that he had been feeling poorly for a while before reporting the alleged poisoning to Irvine Police on Thursday.

In a statement, he said:

“This video (from July 18) shows me taking a sip of my still-hot lemonade, covering my cup with Saran wrap, and then of Emily taking the Draino from under the sink, removing the covering to pour the Draino, and then replacing the cellophane and putting the Draino back."

Chen said that his wife and mother-in-law had verbally, physically, and emotionally harassed him and their two children, who are ages 8 and 7. A restraining order against Chen's wife was approved temporarily.

A spokesman said in a statement:

"The allegations that were made by the husband was incredibly serious and we thought it was important to take quick investigative action on the case based on the allegation."

Irvine police refused to go into further detail or give specifics about the alleged poisoning, citing an ongoing investigation.

Lt. Bill Bingham in an interaction with the NY Post, said:

“We do believe this is a domestic-related incident,” he said. “There’s nothing that we discovered that could cause concern for patients that [Yu] treated.”

According to internet records, Yue Yu, whose bail was set at $30,000, was released from custody late Friday, August 5, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal