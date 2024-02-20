Zachery Ty Bryan's multiple felonies and relationship with Johnnie Faye Cartwright explored as the actor gets charged with a felony DUI

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been charged with alleged DUI after a traffic collision in California. This charge follows on the heels of his several arrests and charges of domestic violence,

Johnnie Faye Cartwright, his now-fiance and a model by profession, has spoken out for Zachery on multiple occasions. The duo got engaged in 2021 and share three children, a daughter named Kennedy and twins Parker and Sequoia. The actor also has four children with his ex-wife, Carly Matros.

Zachery Ty Bryan has been charged with several felonies, including a domestic violence charge in connection to fiancé Johnnie Faye Cartwright

The former child star has faced several charges since October 2020, including DUIs, misdemeanors, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a police report.

Zachery Ty Bryan was taken into custody by La Quinta Police (California) in the early hours of Saturday for felony DUI with at least three felony priors and misdemeanor contempt of court. He was released the same day on $50,000 bail and has a court hearing scheduled for April 23.

According to a spokesperson from the police department, the officers conducted a traffic stop shortly around 2 am and came across a vehicle they suspected of being involved in a traffic collision. After speaking to the driver, later identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, they believed he showed signs of impairment, which resulted in his arrest.

The Outer Limits actor's arrest is just the latest in a series of felonies and charges. Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested in October 2020 on charges of domestic violence against then-girlfriend and now-fiancé Johnnie Faye Cartwright, and on February 20, 2021, he entered guilty pleas to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges in connection with the incident.

Incidentally, this accusation came shortly after Bryan got divorced from his high school sweetheart, Carly Matros, after 13 years of marriage.

According to Oregon police records of the incident, Johnnie Faye claimed that on the night of the alleged assault, Zachery Ty Bryan punched her in the face multiple times, demanding to know what happened to his cellphone charging cables. Following this, the two reportedly fell, at which point, according to reports, Bryan “grabbed Cartwright's neck with both hands and choked her” for about 45 seconds.

Zachery Ty Bryan defended himself, claiming it was the model who had initiated the fight that her injuries were self-inflicted, in an attempt to ruin his career.

However, just a year after the incident, the couple revealed that they were engaged to be married. According to Ty Bryan's Instagram account, Johnnie Faye Cartwright was already pregnant with their first child at the time of their engagement.

Johnnie Faye even came to the actor’s defense when he was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felony assault, third-degree robbery, and harassment after an hours-long dispute with a woman. He was ordered to serve seven days in jail after pleading guilty to the felony assault charge, while the second count was dismissed as a term of a “negotiated resolution.”

Johnnie Faye had defended her fiancé at the time, saying:

"Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It’s a horrible situation that’s going to be spun in so many ways. I’ve learned firsthand that the truth will never align with what’s been put out there."

As of 2024, the pair appear to still be together.