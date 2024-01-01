Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Budget: How expensive is Netflix's two-part sci-fi drama?

Part one of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon series, Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire is an epic space opera film from the United States released in 2023. After having a limited theatrical premiere on December 15, the movie was made available on Netflix on December 21, 2023.

This sci-fi action blockbuster, which takes influence from classic films like Star Wars and Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai, centers on a group of rebels against a malevolent empire.

The official synopsis of the film reads:

"When a colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them take a stand. "

Rebel Moon was once conceived by Zack Snyder as a Star Wars film. However, after Disney rejected his script, the director revised it into an original narrative produced on a lavish budget and ended up on Netflix. The film has an expansive set and a lot of work went into creating the world of Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire. We take a closer look at the budget details of the two-part sci-fi drama.

Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver have an estimated cumulative budget of $166 Million

According to Forbes, the rumored budget for Rebel Moon: Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon: Part Two: The Scargiver was around $166 million. That one movie, much less two, with a huge budget for the streaming service that is set in a fictitious galaxy and includes many special effects and action scenes is not unusual.

Granted, more costly films have been produced in the past, but $166 million is a significant sum for Netflix. However, it makes it plausible that Netflix would place a large wager on the Rebel Moon series given Zack Snyder's standing and the current boom of grand space operas (such as Star Wars).

Since the two films form an epic space opera, Netflix provided an ample $166 million budget. The two films are set on worlds that are very different from Earth in a galaxy far, far away. As a result, the producers needed to make sure the sets made sense within the narrative. Furthermore, the cost of all the special effects work in the movies would require a large budget to aptly be represented. Consequently, the marketing department was required to receive a substantial portion of the publicly announced $166 million budget.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is the most expensive Netflix film of 2023

Not surprisingly, part one of Rebel Moon is the most costly movie available on Netflix of all the 2023 releases. However, Zack Snyder's two-part series isn't the priciest movie Netflix has ever released (The Gray Man and Red Notice had larger budgets). If the $166 million stated budget is accurate, it ranks in the top five and wins the prize for 2023.

It's also crucial to remember that Snyder's production had a $166 million budget, which was divided between two movies. Despite not being as expensive to produce as the other two Netflix movies, the epic space opera managed to become the most expensive movie of 2023 on the platform.

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire is currently available for streaming on Netflix.