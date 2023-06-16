ZHU’s The Grace Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

ZHU has announced a new tour, The Grace, scheduled to take place from September 14, 2023, to November 10, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA, Canada, and Quebec. The Grace tour will be in support of the producer's 2022 EP, Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1).

The producer announced the tour, which will feature supporting performances by Channel Tres, Claptone, Hayden James, and Noizu, via a post on his official Instagram page:

The presale for the tour starts on June 20, 2023, at 10 am local time. Interested patrons must register at the official website of the producer, Zhumusic (https://zhumusic.com/pages/grace) to avail of the said presale.

General tickets for the tour will be available on June 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/zhu-tickets/artist/2098345).

The tour will start in Toronto and end in California

Joining ZHU on tour will be Sheldon Jerome Young, better known by his stage name Channel Tres, who is best known for his single Impact, which peaked at number 25 on the US Dance Club singles chart.

Also present on the tour will be Australian singer-songwriter Hayden James, who rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Between Us, released on June 14, 2019. The album peaked at number 9 on the Australian album chart.

Alongside James and Tres, the tour will also feature Noizu and Claptone. The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

September 14, 2023 –Toronto, Ontario, at Rebel

September 15, 2023 – London, Ontario, at London Music Hall

September 16, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec, at MTELUS

September 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Fillmore

September 21, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York, at Brooklyn Mirage

September 25, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at Roxian Theatre

September 26, 2023 – New Haven, Connecticut, at Toad’s Place

September 28, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at House of Blues

September 30, 2023 – Washington, DC, at The Anthem

October 2, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Marathon Music Works

October 4, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at ACL Live

October 6, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center

October 7, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 11, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin, at The Sylvee

October 12, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Radius

October 14, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Armory

October 17, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Revolution Concert House

October 19, 2023 – Sacramento, California, at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

October 20, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 27, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Harbour Events Centre

October 28, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Roseland Theater

November 1, 2023 – Morrison, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

November 4, 2023 – Magna, Utah, at The Great Saltair

November 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Palladium

November 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at Hollywood Palladium

ZHU's first studio album was released in 2016

Steven Zhu, better known as ZHU, was born on April 28, 1989, and began his music career with the EP The Nightday, released on April 20, 2014. The EP was a breakthrough success, peaking at number 6 on the Australian album chart.

Following the success of his debut EP, the singer released his second EP, Genesis Series, on November 6, 2015, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Dance Album charts.

The producer and DJ gained critical acclaim with his debut studio album, Generationwhy, released on July 29, 2016. The album peaked at number 35 on the Australian album chart, number 99 on the Canadian album chart, and number 105 on the Billboard 200 chart.

