Ziploc teams up with Chef Molly Yeh to release the "World's First Frozen Cookbook”: All you need to know

The World's First Frozen Cookbook has arrived, thanks to a collaboration between Ziploc and chef Molly Yeh. Announced on February 11, 2025, the cookbook combines recipes with practical food storage solutions to tackle the estimated 145 billion meals wasted annually in the U.S.

Each copy includes bonus Ziploc Freezer Bags and features creative ways to repurpose ingredients; aiming to help families save money and reduce food waste.

Designed as a hybrid cookbook-organizer, the World's First Frozen Cookbook securely holds up to three filled Ziploc Freezer Gallon Bags, keeping ingredients fresh and meal prep organized.

Priced at $10, it is available in limited quantities on Amazon, with Yeh’s recipes also accessible online. The project aligns with Ziploc’s effort to promote sustainability by offering 10% more bags in new bonus boxes at no extra cost.

How the world's first frozen cookbook combines storage and recipes

Ziploc’s World's First Frozen Cookbook (Image via Ziploc)

The World's First Frozen Cookbook blends meal planning with food preservation. Its clear, strapped pages allow users to slide in prepped ingredients stored in Ziploc Freezer Gallon Bags, which are included with each purchase.

This design aims to simplify using frozen leftovers, such as vegetable scraps or cooked grains, by keeping them visible and accessible.

Three recipes by Molly Yeh are featured, including Ginger Scallion Veggie Fried Rose Berry Cookie Salad, Crunchy Parmesan, Salami, and Kale Crumble.

Three exclusive recipes from Molly Yeh using Ziploc® brand bags (Image via Ziploc)

These dishes highlight ingredients often discarded, like stale bread or overripe berries, demonstrating how freezing can extend their usability. According to a Ziploc press release, the goal is to “turn the freezer into a food-saving hero.”

Molly Yeh’s role and food waste tips

Molly Yeh, a Food Network host and cookbook author, emphasized creativity in reducing waste. Her tips include saving scraps for homemade stock, designing “clear-the-fridge” meals, and batch-prepping freezer-friendly dishes like potstickers or muffins.

“Cooking is all about creativity, and I've found that keeping my leftovers and food scraps from ending up in the trash really challenges me to think outside the box. It's been so creatively fulfilling to come up with new delicious ideas that puts these scraps to use.” she stated in the press release.

Yeh’s approach aligns with the cookbook’s mission. For example, her Crunchy Parmesan, Salami, and Kale Crumble repurposes bread scraps and wilting greens. Ziploc Freezer Bags, which reportedly protect against freezer burn for up to 12 weeks, are recommended for storing these components.

Availability and pricing details

The World's First Frozen Cookbook is sold exclusively on Amazon for $10, with limited stock released daily. Each purchase includes a bonus pack of Ziploc Freezer Gallon Bags.

For those unable to secure a copy but wish to recreate at home, Yeh’s recipes are available on Ziploc’s website.

The World's First Frozen Cookbook is available exclusively on Amazon (Image via Ziploc)

Ziploc’s redesigned bonus boxes, offering 10% more bags at no added cost, are available at major retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and Target.

The brand’s 50-year history in food storage underscores its focus on innovation, such as BPA-free materials and “9 Points of Protection” against freezer burn.

The collaboration arrives as U.S. households lose roughly $1,500 yearly to food waste, per USDA data. By integrating storage solutions with recipes, Ziploc and Yeh aim to shift perceptions of freezing from mere preservation to a tool for culinary creativity.

SC Johnson, Ziploc’s parent company, highlighted this initiative as part of its broader sustainability goals, which include reducing plastic waste.

Whether the cookbook becomes a lasting resource or sparks similar projects remains to be seen, but it offers a tangible step toward, minimizing kitchen waste.

