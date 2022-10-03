"I think Barbie is the ultimate arc type of female beauty"- $350 million net worth holder Andrew Tate explains why he prefers blonde over brunette

Controversial social media star Andrew Tate has revealed why he likes blondes more than brunettes.

'Cobra' has had quite an interesting last few months as he went from being one of the biggest names on social media to being banned across all platforms. However, since his ban, he has managed to appear through interviews online.

During a recent episode of the Fresh and Fit podcast, Andrew Tate commented on whether he prefers blondes or brunettes. While one would assume a rather decent answer considering his social media ban. 'Cobra' quite openly suggested that he doesn't buy into that "latina cr*p."

While suggesting that Barbie dolls are the "ultimate arc type of female beauty," 'Cobra' said:

"Blonde. Because I think Barbie is the ultimate arc type of female beauty. I think that everybody knows that the idea of a Barbie doll is the most beautiful version of a female. I don't buy into the whole latina cr*p. No, give me a barbie doll. That's what I'm interested in."

Watch the entire interview below:

Andrew Tate reveals why he a problem with Logan Paul and not KSI

During the same podcast with Fresh and Fit, Andrew Tate reiterated his disregard for Logan Paul. It is worth noting that 'Cobra' has had sour feelings ever since Paul urged his fellow creators not to give the guy a platform.

Since then, there has been talk of a potential fight between the two. However, nothing has come of it just yet and it looks rather unlikely. While speaking about how Logan Paul has "sold his soul" to the matrix, Tate said:

"Look, KSI doesn't want a real fight and to be honest with you... If you can fill up an arena beating up idiots, why fight someone for real? Logan's an agent of the matrix, Logan's sold his soul completely and utterly. He is a disingenuous individual, he's a liar. He says anything he's told to say because he's supposed to work for the matrix."

He then spoke about his feelings towards KSI and Jake Paul:

"I dislike Logan on a personal level because he sold his soul. Jake, I have no problem with really. KSI I don't even have a problem with. KSI is a bit simple, a bit stupid, but I don't have a problem with the dude."

