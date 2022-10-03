Andrew Tate berates Logan Paul and voices his support towards KSI and Jake Paul - "He sold his soul"

Andrew Tate reiterated his disdain for Logan Paul in a brand new podcast with FreshandFit. 'Cobra' Tate was the latest guest on the podcast hosted by Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines. Tate invited the hosts to Romania for a special episode which they filmed at the former Kickboxing Champion's home. While on the podcast, he spoke about everything from him getting canceled to getting death threats.

He also shared his thoughts on KSI, Logan Paul, and Jake Paul:

"Look, KSI doesn't want a real fight and to be honest with you...If you can fill up an arena beating up idiots, why fight someone for real?...Logan's an agent of the matrix, Logan's sold his soul completely and utterly. He is a disingenuous individual, he's a liar. He says anything he's told to say coz he's supposed to work for the matrix."

He then spoke about his feelings towards KSI and Jake Paul:

"I dislike Logan on a personal level because he sold his soul. Jake, I have no problem with really. KSI I don't even have a problem with. KSI is a bit simple, a bit stupid, but I don't have a problem with the dude."

Andrew Tate went on to call Paul a hypocrite and revealed that there were "talks in the background" of a possible fight between the pair. 'Cobra' Tate has expressed his interest in a boxing fight and Logan Paul himself is looking for a fight. With the rivalry between the pair, it would be a major fight given thier fame and appeal.

Take a look at the video:

Andrew Tate gives his predictions on a potential fight against Logan Paul

During the same episode, Andrew Tate gave his predictions on what would happen if he did end up fighting Logan Paul. 'Cobra' Tate is a former four-time world kickboxing champion and has great striking ability with a powerful right hand. He has knocked out multiple opponents and also has an experience of over 50 kickboxing fights.

Paul, on the other hand, has fought in the boxing ring thrice but failed to win a single time. Tate spoke about what would happen if he fought the YouTuber turned boxer:

"He's gonna walk away with a broken face and less of the money and I would absolutely and utterly destroy him, and I think he knows that."

Andrew Tate also made bold claims, saying he believes the American takes steroids and does cocaine. There is no love lost between the pair and they are both around the same height and weight, making this a perfect matchup.

