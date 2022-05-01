5 great Irish boxers from history

Irish boxer Katie Taylor will make history this weekend. The Undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world will defend her belts against Amanda Serrano in the first women's boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden, the most significant venue in boxing history.

In its modern form, boxing emerged in Ireland and England in the 19th century. Though the ranks of professional boxing in America were often populated by Irish immigrants and their descendants in the 20th century, this list will only feature those who were born on the island itself.

In honor of Katie Taylor, here's a look at five more great Irish boxers from history in no particular order.

5. Steve Collins - Most successful modern Irish boxer

Steve Collins vs Nigel Benn [Instagram @boxingnewsandhistory]

Steve Collins was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1964. He fought professionally from 1986-97 and held the WBO Middleweight and Super Middleweight Titles. His only losses were to Mike McCallum, Sumbu Kalambay, and Reggie Johnson. He retired with a record of 36-3 with 21 knockouts.

Collins is one of the most successful Irish boxers ever. His most well-known bouts are his fights with both Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank. He fought and defeated both men twice in 1995 and 1996. As a professional, Collins began training at the Petronelli Brothers Gym in Massachusetts, where Marvin Hagler boxed. He won his first world title in 1994 after stopping Chris Pyatt in the fifth round.

Hannibal Boxing @hannibalbox



interviews Steve Collins



bit.ly/Steve-Collins “From day one I knew I was going to be a pro… I felt so many times in the amateur game that guys would steal decisions. I then decided I was a fighter, not a boxer, and pro was the way I was going to go.” @PaulZanon1972 interviews Steve Collins “From day one I knew I was going to be a pro… I felt so many times in the amateur game that guys would steal decisions. I then decided I was a fighter, not a boxer, and pro was the way I was going to go.”@PaulZanon1972 interviews Steve Collinsbit.ly/Steve-Collins

4. Jimmy McLarnin - Perhaps the greatest ever Irish boxer

Jimmy McLarnin [Instagram: @boxhingnewsandhistory]

Jimmy McLarnin was born in Ireland in 1907. He moved to Canada at a young age and began his professional boxing career in Vancouver. He moved to Chicago early in his career. Like many Irish boxers, McLarnin spent most of his career boxing overseas. The boxing record of a fighter like McLarnin is difficult to verify as bouts often often went unrecorded. However, it is currently estimated at 55-11-3.

McLarnin began boxing as a teenager. He won his first world title in 1933 when he knocked out Young Corbett III in the first round. After defeating Corbett, McLarnin had three back-to-back fights with Barney Ross. He also fought Pancho Villa, Benny Leonard, Joe Glick, Sammy Mandel, and Tony Canzoneri.

Lee Wylie @leewylieboxing



“Ah, I see Jimmy reaches out a little when he parries the jab. So, I’m gonna feint a jab to draw his parry and then go around his guard with a left hook to exploit the opening.” Here’s a nice little sequence from Benny Leonard vs Jimmy McLarnin, 1932. #boxing “Ah, I see Jimmy reaches out a little when he parries the jab. So, I’m gonna feint a jab to draw his parry and then go around his guard with a left hook to exploit the opening.” Here’s a nice little sequence from Benny Leonard vs Jimmy McLarnin, 1932. #boxing“Ah, I see Jimmy reaches out a little when he parries the jab. So, I’m gonna feint a jab to draw his parry and then go around his guard with a left hook to exploit the opening.” https://t.co/iLCsQK1ej7

3. Mike McTigue - Former Light Heavyweight World Champion

Mike McTigue [Instagram @old_time_mollywhoppers]

Mike McTigue was born in County Clare, Ireland, in 1892. He was the light heavyweight champion of the world from 1923-25 and boxed professionally from 1914-30. His estimated record is 77-26 with 13 draws and no-contests. There were 58 other bouts that were 'Newspaper decision/Draws', which are not included in the official win-loss column. Some consider him to be the greatest Irish boxer of all time.

McTigue fought the likes of Jack Sharkey, Tommy Loughran, Mickey Walker, Jack Delaney, Battling Siki, Battling Levinsky, and Tiger Flowers. He also had two tough bouts with Harry Greb, who is considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in history. McTigue was forced to retire in 1930 after his boxing license was revoked. He opened a bar in New York which became a popular hub for fight fans and fighters.

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag On this date 1923 - Mike McTigue W 20 Battling Siki at La Scala Theatre, Dublin. Wins Light Heavyweight Title. ringsideseatmag.com On this date 1923 - Mike McTigue W 20 Battling Siki at La Scala Theatre, Dublin. Wins Light Heavyweight Title. ringsideseatmag.com https://t.co/LuSqst1ZiM

2. Carl Frampton - Two-weight boxing world champion

Carl Frampton vs. Jamel Herring in 2021

Carl Frampton is the most recent Irish boxer on this list. Frampton made his pro debut in 2009 and retired in 2021. He has a record of 28-3 with 16 knockouts. He was a world champion at both the super bantamweight and featherweight divisions. He was born in Belfast and boxed for the Irish national team as an amateur.

Frampton's opponents include Josh Warrington, Nonito Donaire, Leo Santa Cruz, Scott Quigg, Kiko Martinez, and Jamel Herring. He retired immediately after his loss to Herring in 2021.

Check out the full Carl Frampton vs. Nonito Donaire fight here:

#1. Barry McGuigan - Former WBA Featherweight Champion

McGuigan vs. Perez

Barry McGuigan is one of the most recognizable and celebrated Irish boxers in history. He boxed professionally from 1981-89 and held the WBA featherweight world title from 1985-86. McGuigan also represented Ireland at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow.

One of his toughest fights came in 1986 when he defended his title against Steve Cruz at Caeser's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout was held outdoors and the heat of the Nevada sun was too much for the Irish boxer. He lost via unanimous decision after 15 rounds. In the aftermath, he was hospitalized for severe dehydration. The bout was awarded The Ring Magazine Fight of the Year for 1986.

McGuigan also fought Eusebio Pedroza, Danilo Cabrera, Bernard Taylor, and Young Ali, who tragically died after their 1982 bout. Following the bout with Young Ali, McGuigan nearly retired from boxing. He is known across Ireland for his great success despite growing up in a border town in Ireland during 'The Troubles'.

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag OTD 1986 - Steve Cruz W 15 Barry McGuigan at Caesars Palace. Wins WBA Featherweight Title. When the fight started at 6:20 pm, the temperature was 110 degrees. McGuigan was knocked down in the 10th. McGuigan vs. Cruz was named Fight of the Year by The Ring. OTD 1986 - Steve Cruz W 15 Barry McGuigan at Caesars Palace. Wins WBA Featherweight Title. When the fight started at 6:20 pm, the temperature was 110 degrees. McGuigan was knocked down in the 10th. McGuigan vs. Cruz was named Fight of the Year by The Ring. https://t.co/XzmN6P4TU8

Edited by Aziel Karthak