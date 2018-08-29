Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Legendary boxers who changed their names for professional or religious reasons

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Feature
48   //    29 Aug 2018, 13:59 IST

Introduction

A name is just a name. Most people keep their name unchanged, but some change it due to certain reasons. The reasons could be personal, religious, astrological, and commercial. A lot of sportsmen have changed their names. Lew Alcindor changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jeff Pendergraph to Jeff Ayres and so on.

There have been legendary boxers in the history of the game that changed their names before or during their professional career. I have discussed them today and revealed the reason for their name change.

#1. Eligio Sardinas Montalvo to Kid Chocolate

Kid Chocolate
Kid Chocolate

Widely considered a boxer with incredible boxing talent. He took part in the lightweight division and won the world championship by defeating Benny Bass. Sugar Ray Robinson admired him and learned a lot from his boxing style.

He carved a niche for himself by defeating world champions like Fidel LaBarba, Al Singer, and Vic Burrone. Eligio changed his name to Kid Chocolate when he entered the world of professional boxing.


Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
