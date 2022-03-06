"He's been in my camp for the last three years" - Anthony Joshua reveals his new main trainer ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua has revealed his new head trainer as he prepares to take on Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch.

Joshua was at the UK vs. USA boxing event at Wembley on Saturday night. He spoke to Michelle Joy Phelps from Behind the Gloves about his new main trainer, Angel Fernandez:

"Yeah I'm working with Angel Fernandez right now... Yeah so he's been in my camp for the last three years anyway. He's been at the last three of my world championship fights."

Take a look at the interview below:

'AJ' looked in good spirits throughout the interview as he joked around with passers-by. Fernandez will be taking over the reins from Rob McCracken, who was criticized for his tactics in Joshua's first fight with Usyk. McCracken had been with the fighter from his amateur days.

Following his loss to Usyk, Joshua traveled around the United States in search of a new head coach. He trained with the likes of Eddy Reynoso and Virgil Hunter. However, it seems the former Unified Heavyweight Champion has made a decision on his new head coach, who incidentally has been in Joshua's corner for a while now as an assistant.

Anthony Joshua gives his thoughts on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight

Anthony Joshua came out to watch the UK vs. USA boxing event at the SSE Arena at Wembley. He spoke to the media backstage after the event. In an interview with Boxing Social, the Englishman gave his thoughts on the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte fight:

"Put some money on Dill [Dillian Whyte]. I feel like it's gonna be a good fight bro. Like Dillian's no pushover man. You know what I'm saying? He's a proper fighter and I feel like between the two of them, they need each other. You know what I'm trying to say? Like they're both gonna do a good job selling this fight."

Take a look at the interview below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua exchanging words on Instagram today after AJ said he's rooting for Whyte to beat Tyson Fury, but still hates him… Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua exchanging words on Instagram today after AJ said he's rooting for Whyte to beat Tyson Fury, but still hates him… https://t.co/xq4qntl0vG

Joshua has put his money on Dillian Whyte, the heavy underdog going into the bout. In boxing, one punch can change the whole fight. However, Whyte will have his task cut out against a man who's undoubtedly the best heavyweight of his generation. 'The Body Snatcher' will have to put on the greatest performance of his life to upset the undefeated Fury.

