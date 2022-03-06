Watch: KSI consoles Deji after Alex Wassabi defeat

A distraught KSI went into the ring on Saturday night at the SSE Area in Wembley to console his brother Deji. Despite all that's happened between lately, the YouTuber came out to support his brother and even went in to embrace him after he lost to Alex Wassabi.

Deji was taking part in the UK vs. USA boxing card on Saturday night against fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi.

Going into the fight, Deji looked to be in much better shape compared to his previous fight against Vinnie Hacker. However, cardio was his biggest enemy yet again on fight night. In all of his fights, 'Tank' has displayed good skill and power, however, his durability has constantly failed him.

Against Alex Wassabi, he started off strong but could not last the distance.

The debutant Alex Wassabi put up a pretty impressive performance against his opponent and a hostile crowd. KSI, Miniminter, AnEsonGib and Beta Squad were ringside watching the fight take place. KSI sat next to his mother and Miniminter as he shouted instructions to his brother from his seat.

The fight had a twist to it when a fan hopped into the ring in the second round. The security guard flung the intruder over the ropes back into the stands.

Raw Zedd @Zeddzy SOMEONE JUST JUMPED THE DEJI FIGHT LMFAO SOMEONE JUST JUMPED THE DEJI FIGHT LMFAO https://t.co/Pdc2mUPEBT

Deji issues a public apology to his fans on Twitter

The YouTuber has apologized to his fans on Twitter following his third loss in boxing. Fans were really hoping 'Tank' could turn his boxing career around with a win, however, he could not deliver.

"Thank you guys for supporting me and I’m sorry, but nothing will keep me down"

Deji @Deji Thank you guys for supporting me and I’m sorry, but nothing will keep me down Thank you guys for supporting me and I’m sorry, but nothing will keep me down

'Tank' has revealed that he will not stop fighting despite three back-to-back losses. He had initially claimed that he would retire if he completed a hat-trick of losses. However, immediately after his fight he wanted a rematch against Alex Wassabi and even posted on Instagram, reassuring his fans that he is not done.

