Ex-UFC champion Holly Holm wants to face Katie Taylor on her return to boxing - "That would be the fight I want"

Holly Holm seems open to a return to boxing to fight Katie Taylor.

The former UFC bantamweight champion moved to MMA in 2011 in the middle of a successful boxing career. She eventually retired from the sport in May 2013, holding a stellar 33-2-3 professional record. Holm was also a multi-time champion, holding titles in three different weight classes.

Once Holm got signed to the UFC in 2014, all hopes of a boxing return seemed to be done. The promotion rarely allows fighters to compete in boxing while still under a UFC contract. While it remains to be seen if they'll let Holm compete, she's discussed a return to the squared circle.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Holm said that she's interested in fighting Katie Taylor in the future:

"If I was to go back to boxing, that would be the fight I would want, and it does intrigue me a lot. Before, I thought I'd never box again, and I'm not saying that. A lot of people have tried to transition back and forth but nobody has done it successfully. That drives me."

Watch Holly Holm discuss fighting Katie Taylor below:

Eddie Hearn reveals Holly Holm is one of the top choices to fight Katie Taylor next

Holly Holm's comments about fighting Katie Taylor haven't come out of nowhere. 'KT's promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the former UFC bantamweight champion is a top choice to fight his client next.

Last Saturday night, Taylor and Amanda Serrano clashed at Madison Square Garden. In what was hailed as the biggest women's boxing match of all time, Taylor retained her titles in a razor-close contest. The Irish star wound up winning the bout via split decision.

With such a close fight, many want to see a rematch soon. Hearn said on The MMA Hour that he is indeed looking for a second installment to take place later this year in Ireland. However, he has two other names in mind if it falls through.

The head of Matchroom Boxing has listed current Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg as an option as well as Holm. While it remains to be seen who exactly will face off with Katie Taylor next, fans can expect an announcement in the months to come.

See TalkSport's Michael Benson's tweet on the possible matchups below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has named Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm as potential next opponents for Katie Taylor, but said the Amanda Serrano rematch at Croke Park in Ireland is likely the top choice. [ @MMAFighting Eddie Hearn has named Cris Cyborg and Holly Holm as potential next opponents for Katie Taylor, but said the Amanda Serrano rematch at Croke Park in Ireland is likely the top choice. [@MMAFighting]

