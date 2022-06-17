'Anthony Joshua is probably the most logical target to go for' - Boxing coach Adam Booth on 'AJ''s new deal with DAZN 

Anthony Joshua's signing of a nine-figure deal with DAZN was announced on June 13 after his long-running partnership with Sky had expired.

The Brit cut ties with Sky Sports after nine years and has retained his partnership with Eddie Hearn by moving to DAZN.

Joshua has joined Canelo Alvarez in being a key asset to the broadcaster, as the former Olympian is a pay-per-view star. Now that sports streaming service DAZN have secured their man, it will make them an even more influential player in the sports market.

Highly respected British boxing coach Adam Booth expressed his opinion on the new long-term deal while being interviewed by SecondsOut. The trainer was asked if he was surprised by Joshua's signing with DAZN, to which he responded:

"No, because I've heard that DAZN don't want to just be subscription, they want to be pay-per-view as well. Anthony Joshua is probably the most logical target to go for if you're a platform who wants to generate pay-per-view. If you nail down Tyson Fury as well, you've cracked down your first pay-per-view event."

Booth was then asked if the deal makes the fight between Joshua and Fury even more difficult, to which he replied:

"I don't think so. I think that Tyson Fury's quite fluid and in control of everything that he does and what goes on in his career, whether he decides to fight again or not. So no, I don't think so, I think that money will talk."

Anthony Joshua is now in pole position to attract even bigger fights for his career and looks keen to perform globally. This includes a return to America with the aim of securing his first victory in the States after losing to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019.

It also includes an event in Nigeria, the country where his parents originated from.

The former two-time Heavyweight World Champion is already a mega star and household name. This new deal will allow him to become even more of a superstar globally.

Anthony Joshua - Potential opponents under the partnership of DAZN

The first opponent for Anthony Joshua to set off a new partnership will be Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch this summer.

After the rematch, whether the Brit wins or not, he will still have tempting and attractive propositions. This includes domestic events against Joe Joyce, Daniel Dubois, a rematch with Dillian Whyte, and of course a mega fight with Tyson Fury.

Outside of Britain, however, Joshua may consider a hybrid event against Nigerian UFC heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou. The pair could showcase a mega event in Nigeria that would attract millions of eyes from both MMA and boxing, as well as the general public.

Another option is Deontay Wilder in a gigantic clash in America. The two heavy-hitters could seat an entire arena in the USA as the pair have held a long-running feud over recent years.

Besides the rematch with Usyk, Anthony Joshua has many options that he could turn his attention to during his new deal with DAZN.

