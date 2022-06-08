How many times did Anthony Joshua lose as an amateur boxer?

Anthony Joshua lost a total of three fights as an amateur boxer, which included defeats against Dillian Whyte, Mihai Nistor and Mahammadrasul Majidov.

Joshua faced Whyte in only his third amateur contest and lost a convincing decision at the Boston Arms at Tufnell Park. Whyte was vastly more experienced than 'AJ' at the time and possessed a kickboxing background. 'The Body Snatcher' dropped Joshua with a devastating left hook and straight right hand.

Watch the amateur fight highlights between Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte:

The former Unified Heavyweight Champion then experienced his second loss in the 2011 European Championships at the Atatürk Spor Salonu in Ankara. Nistor landed consecutive hard blows to Joshua's head which forced the referee to stop the contest.

Later on in 2011, Joshua reached the final of the AIBA World Championships in Baku. In a highly competitive encounter, he lost a close decision to Majidov.

2012 Olympics - The pinnacle of Anthony Joshua's amateur boxing career

Anthony Joshua was picked to represent Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. He became only the second British boxer after James Degale to win a gold medal and then a world title as a professional.

In the preliminaries, 'AJ' took on the vastly more experienced Erislandy Savon and was gifted a points decision. Many believe the Cuban outboxed and outclassed Joshua, who only won two of the 30 round scores assembled by the 10 judges at ringside.

Joshua faced Zhilei Zhang next and in this bout there was no question that the Brit deserved to win the contest. The judges scored the fight 15-11 in favour of the home fighter.

The semi-final followed and Joshua once again showed his class by defeating Ivan Dychko in dominant fashion.

However, there was more controversy in the final of the Olympic tournament when 'AJ' met the extremely skilled Roberto Caramelle. Caramelle, an amateur with over 100 contests, had a lead of 13-10 prior to the final round.

The bout finished completely level at 18-18 at the end of the three rounds. Regardless, Joshua was awarded the victory via countback.

Despite experiencing some fortune as an amateur, 'AJ' has displayed his phenomenal ability in the pro ranks. The No.2-ranked heavyweight by The Ring Magazine is a two-time world champion who will be looking to avenge his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in August and reclaim his belts for a third time.

Watch the highlights of the first fight between Joshua and Usyk here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far