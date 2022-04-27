"It'll do monumental business" - Bob Arum speaks about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou could do big business, according to the Englishman's promoter Bob Arum.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off a victory over Dillian Whyte this past weekend. Over 90,000 fans were in attendance at Wembley Stadium to watch Fury dominate 'The Body Snatcher'. The bout came to a close in the sixth round following a vicious uppercut.

Following the bout, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou got in the ring. He and Fury then decided to build a potential fight between them down the line. The heavyweight champions have been discussing the clash for a while now.

Fury's promoter Bob Arum has now given his take on the fight between Ngannou and 'The Gypsy King'. The head of Top Rank discussed the possible heavyweight clash in an interview with BoxingScene.

The 90-year-old believes that a fight between the two would be massive, to say the least. Furthermore, he believes it would do better than the 2017 superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. The bout notably did 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, making it the second largest boxing match in history.

Speaking about a possible fight between Ngannou and Fury, Arum said:

“This UFC guy, assuming that he’s able to fight, that’ll do monumental business. They know each other and they know how much there is to be made for that fight. I think Fury and this UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou, do bigger business than Mayweather and McGregor.”

See Arum's interview with BoxingScene below:

Tyson Fury discusses a fight with Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury believes that his fight with Francis Ngannou, if it happens, will be an explosive one.

Following his victory over Dillian Whyte, 'The Gypsy King' had a brief encounter with 'The Predator' in the ring. While there had already been talk that a fight between the two could happen, it was seemingly confirmed by both men during an interview.

For his part, Fury did his best to promote the fight. The WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion stated that the fight will be unlike anything fans have seen.

He said:

"He's in great shape, look at the muscles on him. Good man, Francis! He's a good looking guy isn't he?... Well, it's going to be a very special fight, like never before seen in the history of our sport. We're not talking two light guys, I'm 270 pounds, he's 270 pounds. It's going to be an explosive fight when it happens."

