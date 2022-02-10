Canelo Alvarez reportedly closing in on a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn

Canelo Alvarez's next fight may soon be known. According to a recent report, he's nearing a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

Alvarez's next move has been speculated since his last win in November over Caleb Plant. The much anticipated cruiserweight championship fight against WBC titleholder Ilunga Makabu was taken off the table last month.

After that, it seemed that a matchup with WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo was on the cards with PBC. However, Alvarez will now instead be signing a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger was the first to break the news of the deal. It's expected that unless it falls apart in the 11th hour, fans will be seeing Alvarez take on WBA (super) light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in May. Following that bout, he will take on his rival Gennady Golovkin in a September trilogy fight.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin's rivalry is one of the biggest in boxing

Canelo Alvarez's trilogy bout against Gennady Golovkin would undoubtedly be the biggest fight of 2022, withholding any sort of massive heavyweight unification fight. The two men's rivalry is one of the most notable in the sport, and resisting a trilogy fight makes lots of sense.

There was talk of the two men fighting for years until they did so in 2017. After all the talk, the fight was ruled a split-draw. Most fans had a differing opinion - they thought Golovkin had done more than enough to get the victory on the scorecards.

Following the draw, a rematch was scheduled. However, Alvarez failed a drug test for the banned substance Clenbuterol, forcing the fight to be postponed. Their rematch saw another wild affair, this time won by Alvarez nearly a year after their first encounter.

Since their rematch, neither man has lost. Alvarez won titles in two separate weight classes and went 7-0 inside the ring. Golovkin has been quieter, but has still racked up three victories and captured the IBO and IBF middleweight titles.

Now, almost four years later, the two greats are almost set to clash again. But first, the deal has to get done. After that, Alvarez will need to get past Dmitry Bivol, and Golovkin will have to get past his next scheduled fight against Ryota Murata.

