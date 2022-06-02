Fight Announcement: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr.

Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez Jr. are set to lock horns this summer.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger broke the news on Twitter. The boxing reporter confirmed that the matchup will be set for PBC on Showtime and will be given a headlining role. Coppinger's post read:

"Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez Jr. have agreed to a deal for a July 30 fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, sources tell ESPN. The PBC on Showtime main event is Garcia’s 154-pound debut after DSG captured titles at 140 and 147. His first fight since December 2020 loss to Spence"

See Mike Coppinger's tweet about Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. below:

Both men are heading into the fight needing a massive win. Garcia is currently coming off a loss to Errol Spence Jr. in December 2020. Furthermore, he's only 3-3 in his last six outings. However, he still holds wins over names such as Zab Judah, Erik Morales, Lamont Peterson, and more.

Benavidez Jr., on the other hand, is coming off a draw against Francisco Emanuel Torres last November. He was knocked out by Terence Crawford in a bid for the WBO welterweight title before that. While a talented boxer, he's not lived up to the hype he and his brother David had years ago.

Will Danny Garcia defeat Jose Benavidez Jr.?

While the betting odds have yet to be released, Danny Garcia will likely open as a massive favorite over Jose Benavidez Jr., and with good reason.

Benavidez Jr. is almost a tale of failed potential. While there was a lot of hype coming up through the ranks, his career was seemingly derailed by his loss to Crawford in 2020. Additionally, he's yet to defeat anyone of a high caliber as expected at this point in his career.

light the other hand, Garcia is likely a few years past his best. At 34 years old, he's moving up to 154-pounds in pursuit of another world title. While it remains to be seen if he'll get it, he's still likely better than Benavidez Jr. at this point in his career.

Although this move up in weight could be seen as a desperate move by some to score another title, Garcia still holds enough talent to likely defeat Benavidez Jr.

