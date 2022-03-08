"Am I gonna box again?" - Deji reveals his next steps following Alex Wassabi defeat

Deji released a statement following his recent loss to Alex Wassabi. The Brit has confirmed that he will fight on despite his three-fight losing streak.

In the build-up to his pay-per-view headlining bout against Wassabi, he noted that he would retire if he lost. He went on to lose to the American last Saturday, making it his third straight defeat inside the boxing ring. He previously lost via TKO to Jake Paul and Vinnie Hacker in his first two bouts.

He's now taken to his YouTube channel to give his first thoughts on the defeat. 'Tank' also revealed that he's likely going to retract his previous statement about retirement and that he will fight on. He said:

"Am I gonna box again? Or am I gonna hang up the towel, and call it a day. If you don't know, I'm now 0-3... I see this as part of my legacy, I don't want to be seen as someone who quits. There are people in my shoes too, they're struggling to succeed in something and they fail and they give up. But, I want to be seen as an example. Yeah, I failed three times, but I'm not stopping. I'm coming back, I'm gonna carry on boxing, and I'm gonna get a victory."

Jake Paul shot down a potential rematch with Deji

In addition to Deji losing on Saturday night against Alex Wassabi, he also took a hit on social media. His former foe Jake Paul completely shot down a rematch with 'Tank'.

The two men fought in their amateur debuts in August 2018. Heading into the bout, 'The Problem Child' was seen as a massive underdog. The Brit bloodied up Paul's nose and landed some big power shots in the opening rounds.

However, 'Tank' showed fatigue issues. He soon gassed out and wound up getting battered en route to a fifth-round TKO loss to Paul. Years later, the Brit noted that he's looking forward to potentially facing his American foe again in the future after a couple of wins.

Paul has completely shot that idea down. Now 5-0 in his professional career, 'The Problem Child' responded on Instagram and laughed off a possible rematch between the two. He said:

"Deji is a walking pube. I feel bad for people that are f****** idiots."

