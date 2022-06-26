"It's the first time he's worked with a heavyweight"- Joe Gallagher on Robert Garcia training Anthony Joshua for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Joe Gallagher is confident that Robert Garcia will make a difference training Anthony Joshua for the Oleksandr Usyk rematch. However, Gallagher also pointed out that this is the first heavyweight that Garcia has ever worked with.

Garcia was added to Joshua's team fairly recently after reportedly training with 'AJ' on and off since December. The experienced coach was brought in to reignite Joshua's physicality and aggression to avenge his defeat to Usyk.

Here's what Gallagher said in an interview with SecondsOut:

"Yeah, I'm sure it will do. Garcia is a very experienced coach. Its interesting though, it's the first time he's worked with a heavyweight, so it will be interesting to see how that works. But the fire will be in the belly for Garcia and that emotional role for Anthony Joshua."

Watch the full interview here:

Usyk shocked the world last September at the Tottenham Stadium in London by outboxing and dominating Anthony Joshua over 12 rounds. The Ukrainian was awarded a unanimous points decision and came close to stopping 'AJ' in the final round.

Following his loss, Joshua and his corner were criticized for using the wrong tactics. Many believed that the Brit should not have tried to outbox the former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion and instead should have taken more risks.

Watch the full fight replay between Joshua and Usyk:

Joe Gallagher expects Oleksandr Usyk to also improve in the rematch against Anthony Joshua

Gallagher continued by expressing how he also expects to see an improved version of 'The Cat' in the rematch:

"As much as Anthony Joshua's going to improve, you're dealing with someone like Usyk who's also going to improve. I think Usyk if you look at his professional career, just carried on what he did as an amateur and that was fighting the best all the time. He's gone into other fighter's back gardens and beaten them... As much as we see a better AJ, I do feel we'll see a better Usyk as well."

With Joshua-Usyk 2 scheduled to take place in neutral territory, 'AJ' will not have the same home advantage as he did in the first fight. It remains to be seen if this motivates Joshua even further or instills a greater amount of confidence in Usyk.

'AJ' famously got revenge against Andy Ruiz back in 2019 in Saudi Arabia after suffering his first professional defeat to the Mexican American earlier that year. Hence, the Brit will be looking to repeat history in order to become a three-time Unified Heavyweight Champion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far