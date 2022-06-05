Jake Paul's trainer BJ Flores reveals exclusive footage of training - 'We will not be outworked'

With an impending return to the ring already on the books, Jake Paul is back in the lab perfecting his craft.

'The Problem Child' has been out of the ring since December 2021, a knockout over Tyron Woodley. Following the bout, he decided to put on his promotional hat to help with the Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight that headlined Madison Square Garden in April.

With the event now over with, Paul is back in the gym preparing for a return to the ring. While he currently doesn't have an opponent set for his return, he's stated that the return date is August 13th.

Like most fighters, when they're in the gym preparing for a fight, they aren't on social media as much. 'The Problem Child' is no different, and hasn't been very active online since beginning fight camp last month. However, his coach BJ Flores has him covered.

The trainer showed Paul training in exclusive footage uploaded to his Instagram. The short video showed the YouTuber-turned-boxer hitting the speedback, while Flores expressed his support. The caption on the video had a clear message that Paul won't be outworked.

The caption read:

“You know what time it is”…. We STAY WORKING. 24/7/365. We will NOT be OUTWORKED."

Check out BJ Flores's post with Jake Paul below:

Story continues below ad

Who will Jake Paul fight on August 13?

While Jake Paul doesn't currently have an opponent set for his return later this year, there's no lack of options for 'The Problem Child'.

Following Paul's victory over Tyron Woodley last December, the 25-year-old called out multiple UFC mainstays. Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz all faced the wrath of the YouTuber-turned-boxer on the microphone. However, none of those bouts have come to fruition.

Story continues below ad

Instead, Paul has been linked to a couple of other MMA fighters. Former UFC middleweight champions Michael Bisping and Anderson Silva were reportedly in talks to fight the 25-year-old. 'The Spider' is fresh off an exhibition boxing match with Bruno Machado last Saturday.

However, Paul has also been in talks with established boxers as well. Mike Tyson and Tommy Fury have been linked for showdowns with 'The Problem Child'. Eddie Hearn recently stated that he's heard that 'TNT' is reportedly the likely fight for Paul next.

While there's no confirmed opponent for Paul yet, fans can expect an announcement in the weeks to come.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far