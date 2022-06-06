"If anyone can beat him, it'll be me" - Joe Cordina on potential unification fight with Shakur Stevenson

Shakur Stevenson is one of the most exciting talents in the sport of boxing and could potentially compete against Wales' Joe Cordina in a unification bout next.

On Saturday night, Cordina stepped up to challenge IBF Super Featherweight Champion Kenichi Ogawa in front of his home fans in Cardiff, Wales. The Welshman stopped the Japanese champion with a devastating knockout in the second round.

After Cordina's emphatic victory, he spoke to iFL TV and was asked if he would like to face Shakur Stevenson in his next fight. He replied:

"I think he [Stevenson] tweeted that he’d come to the UK. Also, he did say in an interview that he'd come to the UK and fight me, so it'd be nice to have him over and an honor to share the ring with him."

Cordina then added:

"He's a future Hall of Famer and a future pound-for-pound great but I back myself with anyone. If anyone can beat him, it'll be me."

Stevenson is a two-weight world champion, having held the WBO Featherweight Title from 2019 to 2020 and the WBO Super Featherweight Title since October 2021. He has also held the WBC Super Featherweight Title since April 2022.

Watch Cordina's full interview here:

Will Shakur Stevenson fight Joe Cordina next?

With the young American looking to chase greatness in the sport, Cordina currently holds one of the belts that he is after.

After the Welshman's thrilling victory in front of his home fans on Saturday night, there's no better time for the unification bout to take place. Stevenson has already expressed his optimism about a potential clash and would be willing to fight in the United Kingdom.

Shakur Stevenson @ShakurStevenson tho champ congrats Told y’all he the best fighter @ 130 from England.. I would love to come to England for sometho champ congrats @JoeCordina_91 Told y’all he the best fighter @ 130 from England.. I would love to come to England for some 💨 tho champ congrats @JoeCordina_91

Roger Gutierrez (25-3-1), holds the WBA Title and would be the only champion left for Stevenson to beat in order to become the Undisputed Champion. With this in mind, the 24-year-old will be extremely motivated to push for a unification fight against Cordina.

With both men undefeated and with the unification prize in sight, someone's '0' will have to go.

