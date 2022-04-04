Watch: Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney meet ahead of their unification fights

Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson are both scheduled to fight unification bouts in their respective divisions this year.

Haney, the WBC Lightweight Champion, will fight George Kambosos Jr. for his WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring titles in June. Stevenson, the WBO Junior Lightweight Champion, will fight Oscar Valdez for his WBC Junior Lightweight Title.

On April 3rd, Top Rank Boxing posted a short clip to Twitter showing Stevenson and Haney meeting ringside.

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Whoever wins the Haney-Kambosos bout in June will be the undisputed Lightweight Champion of the world.

In the winter of 2021, George Kambosos Jr. jumped up the pound-for-pound rankings after a shocking victory over the formerly-undefeated Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez. Kambosos' win came after Lopez's own underdog win over Vasiliy Lomachenko, widely regarded as one of the best boxers in contemporary history.

Lopez's loss to Kambosos was a cold reminder of exactly why boxing is known as 'The Cruelest Sport'. In boxing, legacy is waged, not engineered. No matter what your record states, you must always prove where you stand. You are only as good as your continued performance in the ring. Lopez's victory over Lomachenko was impressive but his reign on top was short-lived. On November 27 2021, Kambosos left nothing to chance and stepped into the ring ready for war.

Check out the fight between Lopez and Kambosos here:

Kambosos' record stands at 20-0-0 with 10 knockouts. Devin Haney has a record of 27-0-0 with 15 knockouts. Haney became boxing's youngest world champion after Lomachenko vacated his WBC Title. Haney made his first defense in 2019 against Alfredo Santiago. In 2020, he was challenged by Yuriorkis Gamboa, who he defeated via unanimous decision. His most impressive win is arguably his 2021 victory over Jorge Linares, a former three-division world champion.

Prior to his victory over Lopez, Devin Haney would have been the favorite in this bout. However, the tides have now turned. George Kambosos now sits at the top of the Lightweight rankings and it is up to 'The Dream' to prove his worth.

Edited by John Cunningham