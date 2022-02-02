"I would like a Lomachenko fight"- Shakur Stevenson calls out Vasiliy Lomachenko

Shakur Stevenson went on record to say that he doesn't mind fighting Vasyl Lomachenko. The Ukrainian is arguably one of the most talented boxers in the world currently. If Stevenson had to face Lomachenko, the Super-Featherweight would have to move up to Lightweight. On 'The DAZN Boxing Show' Stevenson spoke about his ambitions going forward. Here's what he said:

"It's dependent on what's out there. We don't know, I got to get past Valdez first. I would like a Lomachenko fight. I would like to see like how Lomachenko would do in a ring with me. And I would like to put that on my resume being that I just beat Jamel (Herring) and I'm going to try to beat Valdez and then you know after that. But, we got to stay focused on Valdez, Valdez is first."

Although it is good to see that the WBO Super-Featherweight Champion welcomes challenges, 'The Matrix' is far more than just a challenge. Lomachenko fights opponents that are much bigger and much stronger than him and beats them to a pulp. So for Stevenson to get into the ring with Lomachenko at a power-and-size disadvantage, the fight can only go one way.

Jimmy Clarke @JimmyClarke__ Vasiliy Lomachenko blasting Richard Commey with a 1-2 and then sending him back to his corner is one of the most disrespectful things I've ever seen Vasiliy Lomachenko blasting Richard Commey with a 1-2 and then sending him back to his corner is one of the most disrespectful things I've ever seen https://t.co/0Fd77L47n0

Lomachenko is like a computer, he downloads information on his opponents in the starting few rounds. He studies their moves and then comes up with his own counters all while slipping and countering with blistering speed. It is very unlikely that we will see the pair in the ring anytime soon since Lomachenko is currently focused on getting a fight signed against George Kambosos Jr. and winning his belts back.

Shakur Stevenson is on the road to becoming Unified Super-Featherweight Champion

Following his upset win over Jamel Herring in October last year, Shakur Stevenson has his eyes set on unification. He will now take on WBC champion Oscar Valdez in Las Vegas at the end of April 2022. Stevenson is one of the brightest upcoming boxing stars, who has the technical elegance and timing to be a great champion.

Fightgame @futurefightsnew Fight finish Shakur Stevenson Vs jamel Herring Boxing 🥊 WBO Super featherweight Title fight new Fight finish Shakur Stevenson Vs jamel Herring Boxing 🥊 WBO Super featherweight Title fight new https://t.co/vX0Dz0rzHl

Stevenson possesses unusual power as a Super-Featherweight and will look to exploit that against a tough Oscar Valdez. This fight is a big test for Stevenson who will defend his belt for the first time and try to solidify his reign as the new Champion.

