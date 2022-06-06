"That's a fight I would love to have" - Jose Ramirez on rematching Josh Taylor and facing Teofimo Lopez

Jose Ramirez has stated that he wants a rematch with Josh Taylor and is also open to fighting Teofimo Lopez next.

Ramirez fought Taylor back in 2021 for the Undisputed Lightweight Championship at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The American lost a close 12-round unanimous decision in a highly competitive contest where he was dropped twice by Taylor.

Watch the fight highlights between Taylor and Ramirez:

Jose Ramirez bounced back from the first professional loss of his career by taking on Jose Pedraza back in March and winning on points. Now, the 'Jaguar' is keen on avenging his defeat to Taylor and becoming a world champion again.

Here's what Ramirez said in an interview with EsNews:

"That's a fight I would love to have, I wish we had a rematch clause. I'm gonna get back to the top. So right now I'm ranked number 2 by the WBO so I'm chasing that world title. If I have to fight Liam Paro, who's ranked number 1... I'll go to Australia and make the fight happen... And then put myself where I become a mandatory challenger for Taylor."

Story continues below ad

Watch the full interview with Jose Ramirez:

Jose Ramirez on facing Teofimo Lopez

Ramirez continued by discussing a potential bout against former Unified Lightweight Champion, Teofimo Lopez. Despite there being speculation for a fight between the two Americans, the 'Jaguar' has not received an offer:

"One hundred percent, I'll take the fight anytime... The truth is that there hasn't been an offer on the table. Top Rank knows that, my whole team knows that."

Story continues below ad

Lopez has not fought since his shock defeat to George Kambosos Jr. back in November 2021. 'The Takeover' lost a 12-round split decision to the Australian and lost his WBO, WBA and IBF Lightweight Championships.

Watch the fight highlights between Lopez and Kambosos Jr.:

According to Mike Coppinger, Lopez will make his return to the ring and officially move up to 140 lbs on August 13th against Pedro Camba. Therefore, If 'The Takeover' is victorious, it is possible that he could face Ramirez in late 2022 or early 2023.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa is reportedly agreed for Aug 13th. Will be Teofimo's debut at super-lightweight and first fight since losing his lightweight world titles to George Kambosos Jr. [According to @MikeCoppinger Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa is reportedly agreed for Aug 13th. Will be Teofimo's debut at super-lightweight and first fight since losing his lightweight world titles to George Kambosos Jr. [According to @MikeCoppinger]

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far