"I did just enough to win the fight" - Josh Taylor reflects on controversial win against Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor still believes he did enough to win his last fight against Jack Catterall and retain his undisputed Super Lightweight Championship. Taylor vs. Catterall took place back on February 26 in Glasgow. Despite the majority of boxing fans and experts believing that Catterall had won the fight, Taylor was awarded a controversial split decision victory.

Watch the full fight between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall:

Since the bout, Ian John Lewis, a judge who scored the fight widely in favor of Taylor, has been downgraded from an A Star Class to an A Class Official. Caterall, on the other hand, has not become mandatory to fight for any of the sanctioning bodies' belts or scheduled a rematch with Taylor.

Here's what Taylor said in an interview with Sky Sports:

"I did just enough to win the fight, it was a very close fight and I got a bit of stick for the interviews afterwards. I was still full of adrenaline, one minute I'm on a bed getting my face stitched up and then next minute I've got cameras in my face. I've watched the fight back a couple of times now and my first impressions was that it was a really close fight that could have gone either way. I scored that personally 113-112 to myself."

Taylor continued by stating that he would have understood if the win had been given to Catterall.

"I can see why folk thought Jack won because there's a lot of rounds that could have gone either way. If it had been a draw it would have been a fair result, if it had went to Jack by a point or two I wouldn't have grumbled".

What's next for Josh Taylor?

In the same interview, Josh Taylor claims he is uncertain of who he will fight next. Due to his below-par performance against Catterall, there was speculation that he could move up to 147 pounds. However, 'The Tartan Tornado' mentions the possibility of staying at super lightweight and defending his belts against his WBA mandatory challenger, Alberto Puello.

Another option for Taylor is to fight Kell Brook. 'The Special One' is coming off a spectacular performance against Amir Khan and is looking for a lucrative fight next. Hence, if the Scotsman does decide to go to a higher weight divison, Brook could be the ideal opponent.

Watch Josh Taylor's full interview:

Edited by Allan Mathew